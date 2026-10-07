‘Your money is Ata Pata Laapata’: Supreme Court to Rajpal Yadav in cheque bounce case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took note of actor Rajpal Yadav arranging Rs 1.15 crore in a long-running cheque bounce case and told him to make some good movies to entertain people that will rebuild his image.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing the actor’s plea in connection with cheque bounce cases in which the Delhi High Court sentenced him to three months’ imprisonment. The court directed the actor to deposit Rs 2 crore by October 13. During the hearing, the actor produced demand drafts of Rs 1.15 crore, and the court was told that the remaining Rs 85 lakh would be paid by a prospective buyer of his property.

“The petitioner has finally brought demand drafts in the sum of Rs 1.15 crore, which is directed to be deposited with the Registry during the course of the day. As regards Rs 85 lakh, the petitioner claims that the prospective buyer of his property is present in Court. Mr Anant Prakash Yadav is present in Court and he is willing to pay a sum of Rs 85 lakh. He is willing to deposit the sum of Rs 85 lakh by way of demand draft with the registry on October 13,” the CJI said while dictating the order.

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The CJI also made a light-hearted remark, “Your money is Ata Pata Laapata, gayab.”

During the hearing, actor Yadav, who personally appeared before the court, said that he had suffered losses of around Rs 250 crore over the past 13 years, including Rs 17 crore in the dispute arising from his film Ata Pata Laapata. He said that although the total amount involved was around Rs 22 crore, the dispute over a cheque of about Rs 5 crore had resulted in his losing Rs 17 crore and had also caused substantial damage to his branding and career.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant struck a lighter note and advised Yadav to rebuild his image by making a good film and entertaining audiences again.

“Koi achi si movie banake logo ko dobara entertain karo. Aapki image dobara ban jaegi. Humare yahan kuch advocate bhi ache actor hain, unko bhi role de dijye,” the CJI said. (Make a good movie and entertain people again. Your image will be rebuilt. We also have some lawyers here who are good actors; give them roles as well)

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What happened in the previous hearings?

The Supreme Court had earlier allowed Yadav’s request for a “last opportunity” to deposit Rs 2 crore with its registry as part payment toward clearing dues owed to a production house. A three-judge bench, presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, had also extended Yadav’s interim protection from surrendering until October 5 in connection with cheque bounce cases in which the Delhi High Court sentenced him to three months’ imprisonment. Before that the Supreme Court had granted Yadav exemption from surrendering on the condition that he deposit Rs 5 crore with its registry.

The senior counsel had stated that Yadav plans to dispose of some immovable properties belonging to his mother to raise the money. He promised the actor would deposit at least Rs 2 crore of the outstanding dues in court by then and present a concrete proposal to settle the remaining amount.

Cheque-bounce case against Rajpal Yadav

Recalling what led to the ongoing dispute, the complainant alleged that in 2013, Yadav tendered seven cheques of Rs 1.05 crore each to settle financial assistance of Rs 5 crore for a film in 2010. The cheques were, however, dishonoured. Subsequently, an agreement was reached between the parties in 2012, stating that the actor, his wife, and their company would repay around Rs 11 crore, including interest. However, that repayment has also yet to occur.