Assets 577% above income: Bank clerk in Nirav Modi case now faces trial

Gokulnath is also named in the main fraud case, in which he is alleged to have signed applications for the issuance of fraudulent letters of undertaking from PNB for the benefit of Nirav Modi and others. (Express Archive)

Observing that a couple who were public servants had amassed assets disproportionate to their income by 577 per cent, a special court rejected the discharge plea of the wife named in a case linked to the alleged fraud at Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Ashalata Shetty, a bank clerk, and her husband, Gokulnath Shetty, a retired deputy manager of PNB, were named in a disproportionate assets case filed by the CBI. Gokulnath is also named in the main fraud case, in which he is alleged to have signed applications for the issuance of fraudulent letters of undertaking from PNB for the benefit of Nirav Modi and others.