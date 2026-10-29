Asked Rs 500 ‘seva pani’ to release man’s PF dues in 2003, official faces 3 years in prison

Nearly 24 years after a provident fund official allegedly demanded Rs 500 as “seva pani” (bribe) to release an employee’s provident fund dues, the Delhi High Court has upheld his conviction for corruption, finding that he “abused his position” as section supervisor to obtain the bribe in connection with a claim pending in his section.

The employee’s provident fund claim of Rs 60,279 and pension claim of Rs 17,624 were sanctioned in January 2003, but the payments remained pending. He approached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the official allegedly demanded a bribe.

Justice Madhu Jain was hearing the official’s appeal against his 2006 conviction, in which a trial court had sentenced him to three years’ rigorous imprisonment. The court dismissed his appeal and directed him to surrender to serve the remainder of his sentence.

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“The evidence proves the demand and conscious acceptance of gratification and establishes the offence, as it stood on January 30, 2003. It also proves, independently of the presumption, that the appellant (head clerk/section head) obtained a pecuniary advantage of Rs 500 by corrupt or illegal means and by abusing his position as section supervisor in relation to a claim pending in his section,” the October 29 order read.

“The learned trial court considered this contention in the impugned judgment and found that nothing material had emerged during the cross-examination of PW-1 (complainant) to discredit his testimony regarding the initial demand of ‘seva pani’, followed by the demand of Rs 500,” Justice Jain further noted.

Demanded Rs 500 bribe

The prosecution claimed that the accused was working as a section supervisor/head clerk in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in New Delhi. The complainant claimed that he submitted an application on November 18, 2002, for withdrawal of his provident fund and pension amounts after leaving his previous employment.

Although his provident fund claim of Rs 60,279 and pension claim of Rs 17,624 were sanctioned in January 2003, the payment had not been received. The complainant allegedly visited the office on several occasions and met the accused, who allegedly sought some “seva pani” for getting his work done and specifically demanded Rs 500 and stated that he would collect the amount from the complainant’s office.

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Later, the complainant submitted a written complaint to the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation, which set a trap and apprehended the accused.

Justice Madhu Jain noted that the CBI recovered the marked currency notes from the official’s shirt pocket. Justice Madhu Jain noted that the CBI recovered the marked currency notes from the official’s shirt pocket.

A trial court convicted the official in July 2006, holding that the demand and acceptance of the bribe had been proved. He was sentenced to two years’ rigorous imprisonment for one offence and three years for another, with both sentences to run concurrently.

The official challenged the conviction before the Delhi High Court. His sentence was suspended during the pendency of the appeal, and he was granted bail.

Arguments

The man was represented by advocate Yudhishtar Kahol, who submitted that the prosecution evidence is not consistent regarding the dates on which the complainant allegedly met the accused. The lawyer also claimed that the claim regarding a visit on January 26, 2003 was stated to be inherently doubtful, the said date being a national holiday.

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He further argued that he had completed the work required at his level by January 2, 2003, and that the remaining delay was attributable to other officials. He also disputed the evidence relating to the recorded conversation and claimed that the complainant had thrust the money into his pocket.

Special public prosecutor Kamal Kant Goel for the CBI argued that the initial demand stood proved from the written complaint. He also submitted that the accused cannot avoid responsibility merely because the file had formally left his desk on January 2, 2003.

It was added that, as a section supervisor, the appellant was in charge of the branch and was in a position to take advantage of the continued pendency of the claim.

‘CBI’s case fully proved’

The court found that demand and acceptance in the present case are clear and the accused’s argument that no work remained pending with him cannot be accepted.

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It noted that the complainant, the “bribe-giver”, lodged the written complaint before the trap and gave direct evidence of demand and payment. The witness during the trap personally observed the demand and conscious receipt of the bribe.

“The prosecution case thus remains fully proved, beyond reasonable doubt, even without treating the recording as substantive evidence,” it added.

The high court noted that although the claim had already been approved, the payment had not been released. It also noted that the dealing clerk had stated that the payment scroll was prepared on January 29, 2003, after which the file had to be sent to the cash section for preparation of the check. The court held that the official remained associated with the claim until its onward transmission and could influence its progress.

The court held that the evidence established the demand and conscious acceptance of the bribe beyond reasonable doubt and directed the accused to now surrender before the trial court within a period of four weeks to undergo the remainder of his sentence and dismissed his appeal.