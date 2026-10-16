‘Asked to leave’ Kasauli villa 3 hours after check-in, 4 women win Rs 1.4 lakh payout

The Chandigarh State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission recently enhanced the compensation awarded by a district commission, holding an online travel booking platform liable for deficiency in service and directing it to pay Rs 1.40 lakh instead of Rs 15,000 in compensation to four women who had booked a villa in Kasauli through the platform but were allegedly informed after checking in that their booking was cancelled.

President Raj Shekhar Attri and member Rajesh Kumar Arya were hearing a plea filed by the women who had made the booking via an online travel platform but were asked to leave the villa three hours after settling in because the reservation was cancelled by the platform itself.

“The consequences suffered by the complainants (the women) also cannot be overlooked. Four women each aged around 50 years or above, had travelled to Kasauli on the basis of a confirmed booking. After reaching the destination and checking into the villa, they were asked to leave in the evening. They were thereby deprived of the accommodation for which they had made confirmed and prepaid arrangements and were compelled to make fresh travel arrangements to return to Chandigarh,” the September 18 order read.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Booking for 1 night

The women claimed that they had planned a one-night trip to Kasauli from May 4 to May 5, 2024, for which they had booked a three-bedroom villa via an online travel booking platform. The reservation was confirmed by the platform and, on April 26, 2024, the women paid Rs 21,000 for the booking, which was also acknowledged by the platform by text message and email.

The women alleged that when they were on their way to Kasauli, they contacted the caretaker and cook, and were informed that the villa was ready for check-in and lunch had been prepared. However, three hours after checking into the villa and settling down, two staff members informed them that there was a problem with the booking, and further, the owner of the villa informed them that their booking had been cancelled three days earlier by the platform.

The women said they were ultimately forced to leave at about 7.15 pm, which left them without any accommodation and convenient transport at that hour, and they eventually returned to Chandigarh by cab at about 9 pm, paying Rs 8,000 for the ride. According to the women, the booking platform also admitted its mistake that the booking had been cancelled by them and also apologised for not informing the women.

The women then filed a consumer complaint before the district commission, which held that since they had

already received back the booking amount of Rs 21,000 from the travel platform and had limited their claim to only compensation and litigation costs, the district commission hence directed the travel platform to give them Rs 15,000 as a lump-sum amount as compensation. Aggrieved, the women filed an appeal before the state commission.

Story continues below this ad

Trip’s purpose defeated: Commission

The commission observed that the travel booking platform’s argument that they were “merely facilitators” and had no liability for what happened at the hotel could not be accepted, as the liability did not arise only from the hotel’s conduct but from the proven fact that the confirmed booking was cancelled by the travel platform itself and it was not intimated to the women.

It further said that the deprivation was not just financial and the women had planned the trip for relaxation and rejuvenation and “instead of enjoying the stay for which they had made preparations and travelled to Kasauli, they were compelled to leave”, and the very purpose of the trip was defeated, and “an occasion intended to provide relaxation and happiness was converted into one of inconvenience, anxiety, humiliation and distress.”

Noting that the compensation given by the travel booking platform was not “adequate”, the state commission ordered the platform to pay Rs 30,000 to each of them, adding up to Rs 1.20 lakh. It also directed the platform to pay Rs 20,000 towards litigation.

Takeaway

The ruling establishes the obligation of insurance companies to ensure proper processing of claims of patients and that the concerns of the consumers must not be ignored, causing them unnecessary inconvenience.

Story continues below this ad

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Chandigarh: 0172-270-0183) or call the National Consumer Helpline on 1915 for assistance.

Don’t miss out on these stories:

AIIMS Rishikesh ordered to pay Rs 60,000 after ‘wrongly declaring’ man as HIV positive

Woman fitted with Rs 2.45 lakh ‘defective dentures’, dentist ordered to pay Rs 3.15 lakh

Nearly 6 lakh cases pending in consumer commissions, over 860 posts vacant: Centre