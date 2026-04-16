Bombay High Court proposes fresh election for Asiatic Society amid membership row

Amid allegations of voter-base rigging and missing rare books, the Bombay High Court has asked for a fresh timeline to finalise the voters' list and hold new polls.

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
4 min readMumbaiUpdated: Apr 16, 2026 05:31 PM IST
Bombay HC Asiatic SocietyThe Bombay High Court was was hearing a plea challenging the order of Charity Commissioner that deferred elections (File photo).
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The Bombay High Court Thursday indicated that it will pass a ‘practical’ order for an entirely fresh election process for the managing committee of the Asiatic Society in south Mumbai, along with fresh nominations and voter scrutiny.

Founded in 1804, the Asiatic Society is one of India’s oldest institutions promoting research and scholarship in fields including history, archaeology, linguistics, and literature. It houses a vast collection of rare books and operates from the historic Town Hall building in South Mumbai.

A single-judge bench of Justice Farhan P Dubash was hearing a plea by former Congress Rajya Sabha member and senior journalist Kumar Ketkar and three others, challenging the March 13 order of Charity Commissioner Amogh Kaloti that deferred elections and ordered preparation of a fresh list of eligible voters through sub-committees.

Kaloti had also raised “serious questions” about the functioning of the managing committee and referred to reports of several rare books missing from the Asiatic Library. Until a new managing committee is formed, the Society’s affairs will be overseen by an observer and a sub-committee comprising five members.

The polls for 19 vacant seats on the managing committee were to be between panels led by Ketkar and former BJP Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

On April 8, Justice Dubash stayed the implementation of the said ‘last-minute’ order. On March 14, another bench of Justice Jitendra S Jain had refused to stay the March 13 decision.

On Thursday, Advocate General (AG) Milind Sathe justified the Charity Commissioner’s order and argued that the programme had been announced earlier for the November 7 elections, and that the impugned order merely sought fresh elections with the same nominations that had been frozen.

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However, AG Sathe said that since the end of September, nearly 1,467 new members have been enrolled, even after elections were announced, nominations were frozen, and the scrutiny committee’s term had expired.

“They are obviously enrolled by the people who have filed nominations to support them. That possibly must be the reason,” Sathe argued. He added that the petitioners’ argument of no prior notice before passing of the March 13 order was “incorrect”

Justice Dubash sought to understand how the electoral base, or the voters’ base, can be allowed to grow if nominations are frozen.

When Justice Dubash sought to know whether the authority would consider the 1,400 members concerned, Sathe replied, “If they are properly enrolled, they can be there. The concerned panel (of observer and five committee members) can decide.”

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Desirable solution

“If you move the legal way, the elections are not going to be held in the near future,” Justice Dubash orally remarked.

The judge said that if the matter is sent back to the Charity Commissioner again, his order will take another two months, followed by a challenge in the HC. “So we are realistically looking at one more year,” the judge orally said after hearing AG Sathe for authority and senior advocate Atul Damle for petitioners.

The judge said there were two ways, practical and legal, to address the matter and if the parties chose the latter, “something desirable for both can be worked out”.

The lawyers then suggested an entirely fresh election process with the relevant panel deciding the eligibility of members/voters enrolled after October 3, 2025, followed by finalisation of the voters’ list and polls through fresh nominations.

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The HC then asked the parties to provide the timeline for the fresh process, so that it can pass a relevant order on Friday, April 17.
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Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

 

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