ASI rules out national monument tag for Savarkar Sadan, suggests state or BMC heritage listing

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has told the Bombay High Court that ‘Savarkar Sadan’, the residence of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, situated in central Mumbai’s Shivaji Park area, cannot be declared a centrally protected monument of national importance.

However, the ASI stated that the building was “suitable for inclusion either in the state protected monument or BMC heritage list, which would prevent the demolition of the structure and ensure its preservation in the future.”

The ASI, through its superintendent archaeologist Abhijit Ambekar, filed an affidavit on January 29, responding to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by public charitable trust Abhinav Bharat Congress. The PIL sought heritage status for the premises, a direction that the building be declared a “monument of national importance”, and the formulation of a special compensation policy for inhabitants of the building. The plea was filed through Abhinav Bharat Congress co-founder and authorised representative, Professor Pankaj Phadnis, who resides in the building.