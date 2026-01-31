ASI rules out national monument tag for Savarkar Sadan, suggests state or BMC heritage listing

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has told the Bombay High Court that ‘Savarkar Sadan’, the residence of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, situated in central Mumbai’s Shivaji Park area, cannot be declared a centrally protected monument of national importance.
However, the ASI stated that the building was “suitable for inclusion either in the state protected monument or BMC heritage list, which would prevent the demolition of the structure and ensure its preservation in the future.”
The ASI, through its superintendent archaeologist Abhijit Ambekar, filed an affidavit on January 29, responding to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by public charitable trust Abhinav Bharat Congress. The PIL sought heritage status for the premises, a direction that the building be declared a “monument of national importance”, and the formulation of a special compensation policy for inhabitants of the building. The plea was filed through Abhinav Bharat Congress co-founder and authorised representative, Professor Pankaj Phadnis, who resides in the building.
The PIL had alleged “apathy” by the Maharashtra government as it sat on the recommendation to give the site a heritage status for 15 years. The petitioner apprehended that the same left the building vulnerable to demolition or redevelopment. The plea further claimed that while Jinnah House was granted heritage status, Savarkar Sadan remained un-notified despite having historical relevance.
The ASI, in its response filed after the court’s order, stated that it “preserves the monument or site of national importance only, which is declared protected under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958 (AMASR Act, 1958)” by the central government.
It added that to declare any ancient structure as a centrally protected monument of national importance, it has “to fulfil the criteria of being more than 100 years old as per Section 2 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958”.
The authority said that Savarkar Sadan is a “significantly important building”, which was originally built in 1938 as a ground-plus-one bungalow with three flats on the ground floor and two on the first, and that Savarkar stayed there until he died in 1966. After Savarkar’s death, three more floors were constructed in 1984. The building presently has eight flats.
“The Savarkar Sadan is located in a busy urban area of Dadar in Mumbai and has not been declared a protected monument by the Central Government…It was a significant historical site where he held meetings with several prominent leaders, including Subhas Chandra Bose,” the affidavit stated.
It added, “The Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak Trust owns only one room on the ground floor, which serves as a mini museum, housing various trophies, outfits, and memorabilia connected with Savarkar’s life and work.”
Earlier, two rooms of the said flat were used by Savarkar as an office. Savarkar’s daughter-in-law, Sunanda Vishwas Savarkar, 92, still resides there.
“The remaining flats are vacant at present. The building is in liveable condition, and significant alterations have been made after its construction. The building has since been expanded into a multi-storey structure with various private owners,” the affidavit stated and sought “appropriate orders” from the court based on the “aforesaid facts and circumstances”.
On Friday, when the matter was mentioned before a bench led by Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, the court said that it will come up after a week and continued the interim order of status quo at the property pending hearing of the plea.
