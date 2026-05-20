Godman Ashok Kharat sent to ED custody in money laundering probe

The ED arrested Ashok Kharat on Tuesday and produced him before the special court designated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (File photo)

A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday sent self-styled godman Ashok Kharat into the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till May 26, in connection with a Rs 70 crore money laundering probe, involving multiple accounts opened in a single day in a cooperative credit society. Kharat told court that the credit society officials had convinced him to deposit the cash with them, with the promise of better interests.

The ED alleges Kharat got 43 accounts opened in one day with a co-operative credit society in 2021. These accounts were opened using documents of “devotees” and others, without their consent, with transactions of more than Rs 70 crore seen in them, the ED alleged. Kharat claimed before court that he was not informed about this and had only deposited the cash in the society and not a private bank due to the promise of nine per cent interest rates.