Kharat gave evasive answers, misleading replies: ED to court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a special court that the interrogation of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat had revealed the involvement of several other persons, benami account holders and associates in laundering of the proceeds of his crime.
The agency also said that Kharat gave evasive answers and misleading replies regarding the transactions and proceeds of crime.
On Tuesday, the court sent Kharat into judicial custody for two weeks after the ED did not seek his further custody. He will be sent to Nashik jail now.
The ED had last week sought Kharat’s custody to probe into alleged laundering of money to the tune of Rs 70 crore received from persons including his “devotees”, who have now filed complaints alleging that he had extorted the money by religious manipulation and threats.
Special public prosecutor Arvind Aghav told court that further investigation will be conducted to look into the role of those who had helped him, the ultimate beneficiaries.
“That, during custodial interrogation, the accused was confronted with documentary evidence, including bank transactions and money trail analysis, indicating cash deposits made in a structured/channelized manner for the acquisition of properties and the sources of funds utilized for such purchases. However, the accused gave evasive answers, misleading replies and failed to disclose the true facts regarding the transactions and proceeds of crime,” the ED told court.
The ED claims that Kharat opened 60 accounts with the Samata Nagari Cooperative Credit Society, in names of various individuals but linked to his phone number, with him as the nominee. Of these 60, 43 were opened on a single day.
Kharat was arrested in March following multiple complaints of sexual assault and has been in the custody of various police stations since. The ED also conducted searches and raids on entities linked to him.