Kharat gave evasive answers, misleading replies: ED to court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a special court that the interrogation of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat had revealed the involvement of several other persons, benami account holders and associates in laundering of the proceeds of his crime.

The agency also said that Kharat gave evasive answers and misleading replies regarding the transactions and proceeds of crime.

On Tuesday, the court sent Kharat into judicial custody for two weeks after the ED did not seek his further custody. He will be sent to Nashik jail now.

The ED had last week sought Kharat’s custody to probe into alleged laundering of money to the tune of Rs 70 crore received from persons including his “devotees”, who have now filed complaints alleging that he had extorted the money by religious manipulation and threats.