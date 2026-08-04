Asaram gets 20-day parole, High Court criticises state panel for denying relief

Two months after it upheld self-styled godman Asaram’s life imprisonment in a minor’s rape case, the Rajasthan High Court on Monday approved his request for a 20-day parole. The court also criticised the Jodhpur district collector-led committee for turning down his parole plea. A bench of acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Justice Sanjeet Purohit granted 85-year-old Asaram the relief on account of age and for having spent over 13 years in jail.

The counsel for Rajasthan and others had placed before the high court the minutes of the meeting held by the district collector on July 31. According to the minutes, the committee rejected Asaram’s 20-day parole request because “there is an information from the police that the petitioner may abscond and also on the count that he would not be eligible to be granted parole in terms of the rule 14(a) of the Rajasthan Prisoners Release on Parole Rules,1958, as there is a criminal case registered against the petitioner out of the state of Rajasthan and also that he has been convicted by the court of another state (Gandhinagar in Gujarat)”.