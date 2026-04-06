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Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Delhi High Court to resume hearing in excise policy case, former CM in court

Kejriwal has reached the high court in connection with his plea seeking seeking recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the case.

Arvind KejriwalA Delhi court discharged former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and 21 other accused in a CBI case in connection with the Delhi excise policy.

Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: The Delhi High Court Monday will resume hearing the revision plea filed by the CBI against the discharge order passed in favour of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in the excise policy case. Kejriwal has reached the high court and is expected to personally argue before the court seeking recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the case.

What happened in the previous hearing? Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta appearing for the CBI had earlier objected after Senior Advocate N Hariharan, appearing for Kejriwal, had sought more time to file the reply. “Hon’ble court may not grant more than one week, we have an urgency. It is an exceptionable order. We seriously object to the order. It cannot remain on the record even for a second more than what is necessary,” SG Mehta said. “Let them file a reply”, the court replied. Senior Advocate Hariharan questioned the objection raised against the time sought, stating that he was unable to understand what prejudice would be caused to them. “It is an unfair request after getting an unfair order,” SG Mehta contended. To this, Senior Advocate Hariharan said, “This is not fair that you term the court as unfair, you term the proceedings as unfair, everything is unfair”.

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Observations stayed: On March 9, the Delhi High Court stayed the trial court’s observations made against the investigating officer including the direction recommending departmental action against him, observing that the trial court’s remarks on the CBI’s investigating officer in the excise policy case were prima facie foundationally misconceived. On February 27, a trial court had discharged all 23 accused in the CBI case, including Kejriwal and Sisodia.

Live Updates
Apr 6, 2026 02:39 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Hearing commences

Kejriwal: Petition in person is not allowed e filing, I need court's permission, I have prepared to argue today

Apr 6, 2026 02:38 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Hearing commences

SG Mehta: 7 people filed recusal applications, Any one who wants to join the band wagon can file

Apr 6, 2026 02:37 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Hearing commences

SG Mehta: He has not discharged his lawyer

Apr 6, 2026 02:37 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Hearing commences

SG Mehta: He will have to discharge his advocate if he wants to argue personally

Apr 6, 2026 02:36 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Hearing commences

SGI: I predicted that the plea would be kept in objection. Now we have received 7 applications seeking ladyship's recusal

Apr 6, 2026 02:35 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Hearing commences

Kejriwal: I have a recusal application

SG Mehta: Please maintain decorum

Apr 6, 2026 02:35 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Hearing commences

Court takes up the matter

Apr 6, 2026 02:34 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Court assembles

Court hearing item number 49

Apr 6, 2026 02:32 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Court assembles

Court assembles after break

Apr 6, 2026 01:56 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Kejriwal in court

Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife is in the courtroom

Apr 6, 2026 01:28 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Break

Court rises for lunch break, matter to be taken up post lunch

Apr 6, 2026 01:14 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Item no 39

Court currently hearing item number 39

Apr 6, 2026 01:13 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta

SG Tushar Mehta who is appearing for CBI arrives in the court

Apr 6, 2026 12:59 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Item no 50

Court is currently hearing item number 25. CBI's revision plea is listed as item number 50

Apr 6, 2026 12:07 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Kejriwal arrives

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has arrived at the Delhi High Court in connection with the recusal application filed before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. The court is yet to take up the matter

Apr 6, 2026 11:58 AM IST
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Kejriwal arrives

Kejriwal arrives at Delhi High Court.

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Apr 6, 2026 10:46 AM IST
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Item no. 50

Court hearing other matters currently. CBI's revision plea is listed as item number 50

Apr 6, 2026 10:39 AM IST
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Justice Sharma assembles

Bench assembles

Apr 6, 2026 10:25 AM IST
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Transfer plea

On March 11, Kejriwal and other AAP leaders had written to the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court seeking a transfer of the case. They cited “grave, bona fide, and reasonable apprehension that the matter may not receive a hearing marked by impartiality and neutrality” before Justice Sharma. However, this plea was rejected.

Apr 6, 2026 10:16 AM IST
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Discharge

On February 27, a Delhi court had discharged all 23 accused in the CBI case, including Kejriwal and Sisodia.

Apr 6, 2026 10:12 AM IST
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Last hearing

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma had earlier granted two weeks time to file the replies against CBI's plea.

Apr 6, 2026 10:05 AM IST
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Last hearing

In the last hearing, Senior Advocate N Hariharan, appearing for Kejriwal, had sought more time to file the reply against CBI's plea.

Apr 6, 2026 10:01 AM IST
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Personal appearance

Kejriwal is likely to appear in person before the court

Apr 6, 2026 09:57 AM IST
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Plea for recusal

Yesterday, former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had moved a plea seeking the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the matter.

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