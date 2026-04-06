Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Delhi High Court to resume hearing in excise policy case, former CM in court

Kejriwal: Petition in person is not allowed e filing, I need court's permission, I have prepared to argue today
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: The Delhi High Court Monday will resume hearing the revision plea filed by the CBI against the discharge order passed in favour of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in the excise policy case. Kejriwal has reached the high court and is expected to personally argue before the court seeking recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the case.
What happened in the previous hearing? Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta appearing for the CBI had earlier objected after Senior Advocate N Hariharan, appearing for Kejriwal, had sought more time to file the reply. “Hon’ble court may not grant more than one week, we have an urgency. It is an exceptionable order. We seriously object to the order. It cannot remain on the record even for a second more than what is necessary,” SG Mehta said. “Let them file a reply”, the court replied. Senior Advocate Hariharan questioned the objection raised against the time sought, stating that he was unable to understand what prejudice would be caused to them. “It is an unfair request after getting an unfair order,” SG Mehta contended. To this, Senior Advocate Hariharan said, “This is not fair that you term the court as unfair, you term the proceedings as unfair, everything is unfair”.
Observations stayed: On March 9, the Delhi High Court stayed the trial court’s observations made against the investigating officer including the direction recommending departmental action against him, observing that the trial court’s remarks on the CBI’s investigating officer in the excise policy case were prima facie foundationally misconceived. On February 27, a trial court had discharged all 23 accused in the CBI case, including Kejriwal and Sisodia.
SG Mehta: 7 people filed recusal applications, Any one who wants to join the band wagon can file
SG Mehta: He has not discharged his lawyer
SG Mehta: He will have to discharge his advocate if he wants to argue personally
SGI: I predicted that the plea would be kept in objection. Now we have received 7 applications seeking ladyship's recusal
Kejriwal: I have a recusal application
SG Mehta: Please maintain decorum
Court takes up the matter
Court hearing item number 49
Court assembles after break
Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife is in the courtroom
Court rises for lunch break, matter to be taken up post lunch
Court currently hearing item number 39
SG Tushar Mehta who is appearing for CBI arrives in the court
Court is currently hearing item number 25. CBI's revision plea is listed as item number 50
Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has arrived at the Delhi High Court in connection with the recusal application filed before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. The court is yet to take up the matter
Kejriwal arrives at Delhi High Court.
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#watch | AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrives at Delhi High Court in connection with his recusal application before Justice Swarn Kanta Sharma in the alleged liquor scam. He is also expected to argue his case. pic.twitter.com/W94e8CvZfe— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2026
Court hearing other matters currently. CBI's revision plea is listed as item number 50
Bench assembles
On March 11, Kejriwal and other AAP leaders had written to the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court seeking a transfer of the case. They cited “grave, bona fide, and reasonable apprehension that the matter may not receive a hearing marked by impartiality and neutrality” before Justice Sharma. However, this plea was rejected.
On February 27, a Delhi court had discharged all 23 accused in the CBI case, including Kejriwal and Sisodia.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma had earlier granted two weeks time to file the replies against CBI's plea.
In the last hearing, Senior Advocate N Hariharan, appearing for Kejriwal, had sought more time to file the reply against CBI's plea.
Kejriwal is likely to appear in person before the court
Yesterday, former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had moved a plea seeking the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the matter.