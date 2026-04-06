Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Delhi High Court to resume hearing in excise policy case, former CM in court

A Delhi court discharged former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and 21 other accused in a CBI case in connection with the Delhi excise policy.

Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: The Delhi High Court Monday will resume hearing the revision plea filed by the CBI against the discharge order passed in favour of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in the excise policy case. Kejriwal has reached the high court and is expected to personally argue before the court seeking recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the case.

What happened in the previous hearing? Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta appearing for the CBI had earlier objected after Senior Advocate N Hariharan, appearing for Kejriwal, had sought more time to file the reply. “Hon’ble court may not grant more than one week, we have an urgency. It is an exceptionable order. We seriously object to the order. It cannot remain on the record even for a second more than what is necessary,” SG Mehta said. “Let them file a reply”, the court replied. Senior Advocate Hariharan questioned the objection raised against the time sought, stating that he was unable to understand what prejudice would be caused to them. “It is an unfair request after getting an unfair order,” SG Mehta contended. To this, Senior Advocate Hariharan said, “This is not fair that you term the court as unfair, you term the proceedings as unfair, everything is unfair”.

Story continues below this ad Observations stayed: On March 9, the Delhi High Court stayed the trial court’s observations made against the investigating officer including the direction recommending departmental action against him, observing that the trial court’s remarks on the CBI’s investigating officer in the excise policy case were prima facie foundationally misconceived. On February 27, a trial court had discharged all 23 accused in the CBI case, including Kejriwal and Sisodia. Live Updates Apr 6, 2026 02:39 PM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Hearing commences Kejriwal: Petition in person is not allowed e filing, I need court's permission, I have prepared to argue today Apr 6, 2026 02:38 PM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Hearing commences SG Mehta: 7 people filed recusal applications, Any one who wants to join the band wagon can file Apr 6, 2026 02:37 PM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Hearing commences SG Mehta: He has not discharged his lawyer Apr 6, 2026 02:37 PM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Hearing commences SG Mehta: He will have to discharge his advocate if he wants to argue personally Apr 6, 2026 02:36 PM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Hearing commences SGI: I predicted that the plea would be kept in objection. Now we have received 7 applications seeking ladyship's recusal Apr 6, 2026 02:35 PM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Hearing commences Kejriwal: I have a recusal application SG Mehta: Please maintain decorum Apr 6, 2026 02:35 PM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Hearing commences Court takes up the matter Apr 6, 2026 02:34 PM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Court assembles Court hearing item number 49 Apr 6, 2026 02:32 PM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Court assembles Court assembles after break Apr 6, 2026 01:56 PM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Kejriwal in court Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife is in the courtroom Apr 6, 2026 01:28 PM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Break Court rises for lunch break, matter to be taken up post lunch Apr 6, 2026 01:14 PM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Item no 39 Court currently hearing item number 39 Apr 6, 2026 01:13 PM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta SG Tushar Mehta who is appearing for CBI arrives in the court Apr 6, 2026 12:59 PM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Item no 50 Court is currently hearing item number 25. CBI's revision plea is listed as item number 50 Apr 6, 2026 12:07 PM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Kejriwal arrives Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has arrived at the Delhi High Court in connection with the recusal application filed before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. The court is yet to take up the matter Apr 6, 2026 11:58 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Kejriwal arrives Kejriwal arrives at Delhi High Court. #watch | AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrives at Delhi High Court in connection with his recusal application before Justice Swarn Kanta Sharma in the alleged liquor scam. He is also expected to argue his case. pic.twitter.com/W94e8CvZfe — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 6, 2026 10:46 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Item no. 50 Court hearing other matters currently. CBI's revision plea is listed as item number 50 Apr 6, 2026 10:39 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Justice Sharma assembles Bench assembles Apr 6, 2026 10:25 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Transfer plea On March 11, Kejriwal and other AAP leaders had written to the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court seeking a transfer of the case. They cited “grave, bona fide, and reasonable apprehension that the matter may not receive a hearing marked by impartiality and neutrality” before Justice Sharma. However, this plea was rejected. Apr 6, 2026 10:16 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Discharge On February 27, a Delhi court had discharged all 23 accused in the CBI case, including Kejriwal and Sisodia. Apr 6, 2026 10:12 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Last hearing Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma had earlier granted two weeks time to file the replies against CBI's plea. Apr 6, 2026 10:05 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Last hearing In the last hearing, Senior Advocate N Hariharan, appearing for Kejriwal, had sought more time to file the reply against CBI's plea. Apr 6, 2026 10:01 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Personal appearance Kejriwal is likely to appear in person before the court Apr 6, 2026 09:57 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Plea for recusal Yesterday, former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had moved a plea seeking the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the matter.

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