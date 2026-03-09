Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Trial court verdict turned criminal law on its head, CBI challenging discharge order tells Delhi High Court

A Delhi court on February 27 had discharged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and others in the case.

The Delhi High Court is hearing the revision plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation against the discharge order passed in favour of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in the excise policy case.

The matter has been listed before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

Story continues below this ad Discharge: Noting that there ‘was no overarching conspiracy or criminal intent in the excise policy’, a Delhi court on February 27 had discharged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and others in the case. Grounds of Challenge: The CBI has submitted that the trial court dealt with ‘separate limbs of conspiracy in isolation’ by ‘selective reading of the prosecution case, disregarding the material showing culpability of the accused’. It has further argued that the trial court has ‘given its own interpretation to various factual aspects and statements recorded by (CBI) and to documents attached,’ while discarding the approver statements on ‘absolutely untenable grounds’. CBI has further contended in its plea before the high court that the evidentiary value of statements, of both witnesses and approvers, is a subject matter of trial. Case: The case arose out of a report submitted by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena in July 2022, pointing to alleged procedural lapses in the formulation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. The policy came into force in November 2021, but was scrapped in July 2022. The report submitted to LG Saxena alleged that "arbitrary and unilateral decisions" taken by Sisodia in his capacity as Excise Minister in the AAP government had resulted in "financial losses to the exchequer". Live Updates Mar 9, 2026 11:30 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Court begins to dictate order Court begins to dictate order Mar 9, 2026 11:27 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta's submissions Mehta: I have given accused wise role. All accused discharged. Case closed. Most Mar 9, 2026 11:25 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta's submissions Mehta: Court weighs one evidence against the other at the time of framing the charge Mar 9, 2026 11:24 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta's submissions Mehta: The court, author of the judgment, seems to be more conversant with constitutional law than criminal law Mar 9, 2026 11:20 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta's submissions Mehta: 164 doesn't give you a pardon, pardon is when you become approver. 164 gives credence to your statement and 164 statement is generally by the witnesses Mar 9, 2026 11:19 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta's submissions Mehta: One finding is that one of the main accused didn't handle cash… so one has to literally take bribe. Mar 9, 2026 11:19 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta's submissions Mehta urges court to see the chart he has prepared Mehta: I have given each finding and how that finding is perverse factually wrong and contrary to record Mar 9, 2026 11:17 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta's submissions Mehta: The bribe giver says we are working out the liquor policy Mar 9, 2026 11:14 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta's submissions Mehta: All these people who participated in the meeting.. Dinesh Arora (approver), says he was in the meeting Mar 9, 2026 11:13 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta's submissions Mehta: What happened inside hotel room, is a matter of trial Mar 9, 2026 11:13 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta's submissions Mehta: One of the ground raised by opposite party was that there was no independent witness at ITC Kohinoor. Examination will have to take place during trial, you can’t say nobody has been examined. Mar 9, 2026 11:09 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta's submissions Mehta: During peak of covid, when private aircraft was not operating, bribe givers came by private aircraft Mar 9, 2026 11:08 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta's submissions Mehta: Change in policy found verbatim in the government record Mar 9, 2026 11:08 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta's submissions Mehta: Something which is found from the statement of the bribe giver, same thing found from the government computer system. Mar 9, 2026 11:06 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta's submissions Mehta: All these notes were found in the mobile phones of the accused. No finding on that…how these came in your account. 107 phones were destroyed Mar 9, 2026 11:04 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta's submissions Mehta: I have given witness after witness — witnesses and approver witnesses Mar 9, 2026 11:03 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta's submissions Mehta: I am respectfully urging that discharge is not the stage of seeking corroboration, but because the judgement repeatedly talks about the lack of corroboration, there was corroboration Mar 9, 2026 11:02 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta's submissions Mehta: Discharge is not a stage seeking corroboration Mar 9, 2026 11:00 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta's submissions Mehta: PW 20 and hotel records Mar 9, 2026 10:59 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Court interjects Court: You just read there is no independent witnesses. Who are the independent witnesses Mar 9, 2026 10:57 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta's submissions Mehta: Selective approach of considering prosecution evidence Mar 9, 2026 10:57 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta's submissions Mehta: This is turning criminal law into its head. Approver statement doesn’t require corroboration Mar 9, 2026 10:56 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta's submissions Mehta: speedy justice should be come, but can’t result in miscarriage Mar 9, 2026 10:56 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta's submissions Mehta: Somehow we couldn't convince, but after my learned friend completed submissions, within 10 or 12 days, 600 page judgments came Mar 9, 2026 10:55 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta's submissions Mehta: Several documents collected, several witnesses examined. Mar 9, 2026 10:55 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta's submissions Mehta: From my limited experience, I haven’t seen meticulous evidence collected from any agency Mar 9, 2026 10:54 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta's submissions Mehta: Clear case of corruption, bribe being given, utilised Mar 9, 2026 10:54 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta's submissions Mehta: I have prepared summary of submissions Mar 9, 2026 10:54 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta's submissions Mehta: It’s an order of acquittal without trial Mar 9, 2026 10:53 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta's submissions Mehta: Discharge is not the stage where you see the collaboration of evidence Mar 9, 2026 10:49 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta's submissions Mehta: There is one person called Vijay Nair, communication in charge of this political party and there are two politicians. Ill show their culpability Mar 9, 2026 10:48 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta appears for CBI Money transferred through hawala. In a matter of this nature one party would allege illegal, motivated investigation. I will take the ladyship through all witnesses. 164 statements is qualitatively different from 161 statements Mar 9, 2026 10:47 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta appears for CBI Investigation each and every aspect of criminal conspiracy shown by filing chargesheet and supplementary chargesheets Mar 9, 2026 10:46 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta appears for CBI Mehta: This is a petition challenging the discharge, biggest scam in the history, national shame Mar 9, 2026 10:46 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta appears for CBI Hearing commences Mar 9, 2026 10:45 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SG Mehta appears for CBI Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing CBI Mar 9, 2026 10:40 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Hearing to commence shortly Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma will hear the matter shortly.

