The Delhi High Court Tuesday pulled up former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj and other AAP leaders for not filing their replies in a contempt of court case.

The case was a suo motu criminal contempt of court case initiated against them over their remarks on Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma when she was hearing the excise policy case in which almost all major AAP leaders, including Kejriwal and Sisodia, had been arrested.

“Now we will not give you further time. This is not done. You are taking us for a ride. We have a report from the registry [that] all papers have been supplied… Now you file your replies; otherwise, we will close your right,” a division bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Justice Arun Bhardwaj said.