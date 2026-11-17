Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district court... Read More
The Delhi High Court Tuesday pulled up former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj and other AAP leaders for not filing their replies in a contempt of court case.
The case was a suo motu criminal contempt of court case initiated against them over their remarks on Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma when she was hearing the excise policy case in which almost all major AAP leaders, including Kejriwal and Sisodia, had been arrested.
“Now we will not give you further time. This is not done. You are taking us for a ride. We have a report from the registry [that] all papers have been supplied… Now you file your replies; otherwise, we will close your right,” a division bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Justice Arun Bhardwaj said.
The HC gave them a final opportunity to file the replies in three weeks.
On May 14, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court had initiated criminal contempt action against Kejriwal, Sisodia, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh, Vinay Mishra, and Bharadwaj in the excise policy case.
The case was initiated by the High Court suo motu after Justice Sharma took note of the leaders’ social media posts and letters written to her and published online regarding their refusal to participate in the excise policy case proceedings.
Justice Sharma had said that the calculated campaign of vilification in the digital space was directed not merely against her as an individual sitting judge but against the entire institution of the judiciary and the adjudicatory process itself.
At that time, Justice Sharma was hearing the CBI’s challenge to a trial court order which had discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and other accused persons in the corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.
Kejriwal and the others had refused to participate in these hearings citing bias on the part of the judge. Justice Sharma then initiated the contempt case, which is now being heard by Justices Chawla and Bhardwaj.