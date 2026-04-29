Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Delhi High Court to resume hearing excise policy case

Earlier, former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Manish Sisodia had written to Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma saying that they will not participate in the proceedings before her. (File photo)

Arvind Kejriwal Hearing Live Updates: The Delhi High Court Wednesday will hear the revision plea filed by the CBI against the discharge order passed in favour of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in the excise policy case. On April 20, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma had rejected Kejriwal and other accused persons’ plea seeking her recusal from hearing the case.

Boycott: Kejriwal had written a letter to Justice Sharma, saying that he will not participate in the proceedings pending before the judge. “I have lost hope of getting justice from Justice Swarana Kanta. Therefore, I have decided to follow the path of Satyagraha as shown by Mahatma Gandhi,” he said. After Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader Manish Sisodia also wrote to Justice Sharma informing that he too will go unrepresented before her court.

Story continues below this ad Recusal plea: While rejecting the recusal plea, Justice Sharma said, “If I were to accept these (recusal) applications, it would set a troubling precedent”. She also said that every unproven and unfounded accusation of bias or partiality is not merely put on an individual judge but also casts aspersions on the collective integrity of the institution of the judiciary itself. The judge said that the court will stand up for itself and for the institution when such standing is required, though it may appear difficult. Live Updates Apr 29, 2026 10:48 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: AAP MLA Pathak boycotts After Kejriwal and Sisodia, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak refuses to appear before the judge in the excise policy case. ‘Justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done.’



With respect and humility, I have written to Justice Swarnakanta Sharma, that I too - along with Arvind Kejriwal ji and Manish Sisodia ji - will not participate in the current legal proceedings before her, either… pic.twitter.com/TMdfF5BfSb — Durgesh Pathak (@ipathak25) April 29, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 29, 2026 10:29 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: ED case The court will also hear the ED's plea against the acquittal of Kejriwal in two cases against him Apr 29, 2026 10:17 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Bench Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma will shortly hear the revision plea filed by the CBI against the discharge order passed in favour of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in the excise policy case.

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