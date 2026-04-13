Arvind Kejriwal Hearing Live Updates: Delhi High Court to hear recusal plea

Ex Delhi CM Kejriwal is personally arguing the recusal plea.

The Delhi High Court Monday will hear the plea moved by former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from hearing the revision petition filed by the CBI against the discharge order passed in favour of Kejriwal and others in the excise policy case.

What happened during the last hearing? In the last hearing, Kejriwal had expressed his intention to argue the recusal application personally. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta appearing for the CBI, however, argued that Kejriwal must discharge his advocate if he wishes to argue personally. Mehta remarked that the forum was not for theatrics.

Story continues below this ad Recusal plea and CBI’s response: Seeking Justice Sharma’s recusal citing past instances of alleged bias, Kejriwal and five other accused persons have cited the judge’s “alleged likelihood of ideological association with ABAP”. The ABAP, a lawyers’ body, is considered to be an affiliate of RSS. Opposing the recusal applications, the CBI, in its affidavit filed on April 7, said, “Attending a legal seminar can never be a ground for recusal when the topic of the seminar was not a political one therefore it does not demonstrate any ideological association”. It termed such “unscrupulous and sweeping” aspersions to attribute the judge’s bias, as contemptuous. Live Updates Apr 13, 2026 02:25 PM IST Arvind Kejriwal Hearing Live Updates: Hearing to commence shortly Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General SV Raju are present in Court. They are appearing for the CBI. Apr 13, 2026 02:10 PM IST Arvind Kejriwal Hearing Live Updates: Hearing to commence shortly Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma will shortly hear the plea moved by ex-CM Arvind Kejriwal seeking her recusal from hearing the revision petition filed by the CBI against the discharge order passed in favour of Kejriwal and others in the excise policy case.

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