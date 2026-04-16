Delhi HC takes on record Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘conflict of interest’ charge against judge citing her family ties to Centre

Arvind Kejriwal pointed out that Justice Sharma’s son and daughter are empanelled as panel counsel for the Central government (File photo).

The Delhi High Court Thursday took on record an additional affidavit by AAP national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, highlighting a “conflict of interest” in the empanelment of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma’s children as Central government counsels.

The court of Justice Sharma, however, clarified that it will not reopen the hearing since the matter of several of the 23 accused in the liquor policy case seeking her recusal from hearing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s plea challenging a trial court’s discharge of them has already been reserved for a verdict.

Appearing as party-in-person through video conference before Justice Sharma on Thursday, Kejriwal requested the court to take his additional affidavit on its record.