Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing contempt plea against Kejriwal for ‘circulating’ court recordings

Delhi High Court’s Justice Tejas Karia recused himself from hearing a PIL seeking contempt action against AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, and other political leaders, for circulating audio and video recordings of the former Delhi Chief Minister arguing his plea seeking the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the alleged liquor policy scam.
The plea also sought removal of videos of court proceedings from social media platforms.
WWhen the PIL, filed by practising advocate Vaibhav Singh, was taken up before a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Karia on Wednesday, the bench at the outset said that “this matter will not be heard by this bench”.
It went on to pass an order for listing the PIL for Thursday before a bench where Justice Karia is not a member.
While no reason was mentioned for the recusal by the court, court records reflect that as a practising advocate in 2024, Justice Karia was appearing for Meta Platforms in a similar case by Singh.
At the time, Singh had sought removal of videos of court proceedings featuring Kejriwal, while accusing his wife Sunita Kejriwal and others of unauthorisedly recording and circulating such videos. The HC had subsequently ordered the removal of the videos from the platforms.
The fresh PIL seeks contempt proceedings against Kejriwal, several other politicians, and journalist Ravish Kumar.
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In his PIL, Singh alleged that Kejriwal’s decision to argue his recusal application himself on April 13 “was part of some conspiracy to gain public sentiments and malign the image of this noble institution”.
Singh further sought the court’s direction to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the conspiracy allegedly hatched by “Kejriwal and his party members for recording and sharing the audio and video of the court proceedings”.
Singh has objected to how, “soon after the hearing in the case was over, many social media handles belonging to AAP members and other political parties started posting, reposting, forwarding, sharing, resharing the audio and video recording of the court proceedings with various misleading remarks appreciating Kejriwal.”
Singh argued that recording of court proceedings and their posting on platforms are prohibited under the High Court of Delhi Rules for Video Conferencing for Courts, 2021, and also violate the Electronic Evidence and Video Conferencing Rules, 2025, of the Delhi High Court.
Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court
Professional Profile
Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express.
Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare).
Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others.
She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020.
With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles:
High-Profile Case Coverage
She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy.
Signature Style
Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system.
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