Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing contempt plea against Kejriwal for ‘circulating’ court recordings

Delhi High Court’s Justice Tejas Karia recused himself from hearing a PIL seeking contempt action against AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, and other political leaders, for circulating audio and video recordings of the former Delhi Chief Minister arguing his plea seeking the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the alleged liquor policy scam.

The plea also sought removal of videos of court proceedings from social media platforms.

WWhen the PIL, filed by practising advocate Vaibhav Singh, was taken up before a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Karia on Wednesday, the bench at the outset said that “this matter will not be heard by this bench”.