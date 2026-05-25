Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Excise Policy Case Live Updates: Delhi High Court adjourns hearing to July 16

Arvind Kejriwal Excise Policy Case Live Updates: The Delhi High Court on Monday adjourned to July 16 the CBI plea against the discharge of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others, where the CBI said that the liquor scam “affected” the capital of the nation.

Earlier, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court initiated criminal contempt action against AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh, Vinay Mishra and Saurabh Bharadwaj in the case.

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On May 19, the court indicated that fresh notices may be issued to parties in the case recently transferred to Justice Manoj Jain’s court, even as it observed that the matter was already “in the newspaper” and parties were “presumed to be aware” of the new allocation.

Stressing that “a day here or there would not make any difference,” Justice Manoj Jain said the court wanted to be “sure and certain” whether the parties had any reservations regarding the present allocation before proceeding further.

“We understand that the case has been received on transfer allocation. You know, ideally speaking, because of the fact you know what are the reasons, the matter is already in the newspaper, so we assume otherwise that they it must be near knowledge that the matter is now allocated to this court,” Justice Jain said today.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma had said that she will not be hearing CBI’s revision plea against the discharge of Arvind Kejriwal and others in the excise policy case.

“Arvind Kejriwal orchestrated a calculated campaign of vilification,” Justice Sharma had said pronouncing the order in criminal contempt proceedings.

Justice Sharma added, “On similar grounds, Shri Manish Sisodia and Respondent number 19, Durgesh Pathak, also wrote some letters and posted some content which is also on the same lines found to be contemptuous, and it is observed that they also fall within the ambit of criminal contempt as defined under Section 2C of the Contempt of Court Acts.”