Arvind Kejriwal Case Hearing Live Updates: Delhi High Court to pronounce judgment today on recusal plea

Earlier Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma had reserved order on Kejriwal's recusal plea.

Delhi High Court on Arvind Kejriwal in Recusal Plea Live Updates: The Delhi High Court Monday will pronounce judgment on former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and others’ plea seeking recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from hearing the revision plea filed by the CBI against the discharge order in the excise policy case.

Recusal plea: Last week the court had reserved order on the plea moved by Kejriwal and other accused persons seeking the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from hearing the case. He also filed an additional affidavit stating that the son and daughter of Justice Sharma are empanelled as central government counsel. The former Delhi chief minister submitted that they received work assignments from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing CBI in proceedings before Justice Sharma. On this basis, Kejriwal argued that a reasonable apprehension of bias arises. He is likely to appear in person today to request for his rejoinder submissions to be taken on record in response to the CBI’s submissions opposing the recusal plea.

Story continues below this ad What happened in the previous hearing? On April 13, Kejriwal stated that Justice Sharma had attended Adhivakta Parishad event linked to BJP, RSS, four times whereas the CBI, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, defended the judge’s participation, submitting even sitting Supreme Court and other High Court judges had attended the event organised by the “bar association”. Live Updates Apr 20, 2026 11:02 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal Case Hearing Live Updates: Court assembles Court assembles Apr 20, 2026 10:41 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal Case Hearing Live Updates: Judgment at 2:30 At 2:30, the court will pronounce its judgment on Arvind Kejriwal and others' plea seeking recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. Apr 20, 2026 10:28 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal Case Hearing Live Updates: Kejriwal through VC Court will assemble at 11 am, Kejriwal and SG Tushar Mehta are appearing through VC Apr 20, 2026 10:25 AM IST Arvind Kejriwal Case Hearing Live Updates: CBI's revision plea According to the Delhi High Court's previous order, the matter has been listed today only for the purpose of filing replies and completing the pleadings in the CBI's revision plea against the discharge order. However, according to the statement released by the AAP, Kejriwal is likely to appear in person today to request for his rejoinder submissions to be taken on record in response to the CBI’s submissions opposing the recusal plea.

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