Article 21 does not protect illegal occupation of public land, Orissa High Court junks man’s plea against eviction
Illegal Land Occupation Eviction Case: Justice Dr Sanjeeb K Panigrahi was hearing a batch of petitions and rejected the plea of an elderly man among the petitioners seeking protection from eviction and rehabilitation benefits as a precondition for removal.
Written by Vineet Upadhyay
New Delhi | Updated: January 24, 2026 10:50 PM IST
No prima facie illegality or constitutional infirmity in the eviction proceedings has been demonstrated, said the Orissa High Court. (Image generated using AI)
Emphasising that the constitutional protection of livelihood under Article 21 cannot be stretched to legitimise illegal occupation of public land, the Orissa High Court has dismissed a batch of petitions challenging eviction notices issued for land acquired decades ago for a coal mining project and related public development works.
Justice Dr Sanjeeb K Panigrahi was hearing a batch of petitions and rejected the plea of an elderly man among the petitioners seeking protection from eviction and rehabilitation benefits as a precondition for removal, ruling that long-standing illegal occupation does not mean into a constitutional or legal right.
“Protection of livelihood under Article 21 does not mean that an encroacher gets a perpetual right to occupy public land, especially when that land is urgently needed for a legitimate public purpose,” the January 22 order said.
The petitioner has no recorded title or tenancy in the revenue or temple records; indeed, he does not dispute that the land is government property.
His assertion of continuous residence “for three generations” remains unsubstantiated by any documentary evidence.
In the absence of any lawful right or legal possession, the petitioner’s status is essentially that of an unauthorised occupant on public land since long after acquisition.
Long duration of illegal occupation confers no legality, mere passage of time or possession of identity documents showing residence does not vest any right or create any adverse title against the true owner.
The petitioner cannot seek to vitalize an illegal occupation into a legal entitlement by citing decades of stay.
The opposite parties have proceeded against the petitioner as an encroacher on government land required for a public development project.
There is no allegation that the eviction drive targets the petitioner selectively or without jurisdiction.
The notices were issued after due sanction of a peripheral development plan for Maa Hingula Temple, for which substantial public funds have been allocated.
The petitioner was given notice and an opportunity to represent his case, which he admittedly did by submitting representations.
The material on record does not support any arbitrariness or discrimination.
Advocate Rajalaxmi Biswal, appearing for the petitioner argued that eviction without first extending rehabilitation and resettlement benefits violated Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.
The counsel submitted that despite being affected by land acquisition and displacement, neither he nor his family had received compensation or rehabilitation under applicable policies.
Contending that the eviction notices were issued mechanically, the counsel submitted that the authorities failed to consider the petitioner’s age, poverty, landlessness, and dependence on the area for livelihood.
It was further argued that removal without rehabilitation would render him homeless and destitute, amounting to an unconstitutional deprivation of livelihood and shelter.
Additional Government Advocate Bibekananda Nayak, appearing for the state and advocate Haripad Mohanty, appearing for the MCL opposing the petitions, submitted that the land in question was government land lawfully acquired decades earlier.
They asserted that the petitioner was an unauthorised encroacher who had either settled or continued on the land long after acquisition and therefore had no entitlement to compensation or rehabilitation.
The counsel also pointed out that the petitioner had suppressed material facts by not disclosing that an identical writ petition concerning the same land had been filed by his son, amounting to an abuse of process.
They submitted that the land was urgently required for public development linked to the temple and that the eviction notices were issued in accordance with law after giving notice and opportunity to represent.
