Article 21 does not protect illegal occupation of public land, Orissa High Court junks man’s plea against eviction

Illegal Land Occupation Eviction Case: Justice Dr Sanjeeb K Panigrahi was hearing a batch of petitions and rejected the plea of an elderly man among the petitioners seeking protection from eviction and rehabilitation benefits as a precondition for removal.

google-preferred-btn
No prima facie illegality or constitutional infirmity in the eviction proceedings has been demonstrated, said the Orissa High Court.No prima facie illegality or constitutional infirmity in the eviction proceedings has been demonstrated, said the Orissa High Court. (Image generated using AI)

Emphasising that the constitutional protection of livelihood under Article 21 cannot be stretched to legitimise illegal occupation of public land, the Orissa High Court has dismissed a batch of petitions challenging eviction notices issued for land acquired decades ago for a coal mining project and related public development works.

Justice Dr Sanjeeb K Panigrahi was hearing a batch of petitions and rejected the plea of an elderly man among the petitioners seeking protection from eviction and rehabilitation benefits as a precondition for removal, ruling that long-standing illegal occupation does not mean into a constitutional or legal right.

“Protection of livelihood under Article 21 does not mean that an encroacher gets a perpetual right to occupy public land, especially when that land is urgently needed for a legitimate public purpose,” the January 22 order said.

Also Read | Knowledge nugget of the day: Right to Privacy
The Orissa High Court said that it finds no legal mandate to postpone or condition the petitioner’s eviction on the grant of rehabilitation. The Orissa High Court said that it finds no legal mandate to postpone or condition the petitioner’s eviction on the grant of rehabilitation. (Image enhanced using AI)

Findings

  • The petitioner is being treated in the same manner as any other unauthorized occupant.
  • The Article 14 challenge on grounds of arbitrariness is unsustainable.
  • The contention based on Article 21 also does not carry the petitioner’s case far.
  • The right to shelter does not translate into a right to squat on public land in perpetuity.
  • When a state acquisition or development project is implemented in accordance with law, an affected person cannot invoke Article 21 to veto the project altogether.
  • The court finds no legal mandate to postpone or condition the petitioner’s eviction on the grant of rehabilitation.
  • He admittedly has no title, and essentially seeks a benevolent protection from eviction on account of his poverty and long association with the place.
  • While the court is sympathetic to the petitioner’s plight as an elderly, landless person, it cannot grant relief contrary to law or outside the policy framework.
  • No prima facie illegality or constitutional infirmity in the eviction proceedings has been demonstrated.
  • It transpires that the petitioner did not disclose that an identical writ petition has been filed by his son regarding the same land and grievance.
  • Such suppression of a material fact strikes at the root of maintainability.
  • Approaching the court with unclean hands and multiple proceedings amounts to an abuse of process.
  • The petitioner has no recorded title or tenancy in the revenue or temple records; indeed, he does not dispute that the land is government property.
  • His assertion of continuous residence “for three generations” remains unsubstantiated by any documentary evidence.
  • In the absence of any lawful right or legal possession, the petitioner’s status is essentially that of an unauthorised occupant on public land since long after acquisition.
  • Long duration of illegal occupation confers no legality, mere passage of time or possession of identity documents showing residence does not vest any right or create any adverse title against the true owner.
  • The petitioner cannot seek to vitalize an illegal occupation into a legal entitlement by citing decades of stay.
  • The opposite parties have proceeded against the petitioner as an encroacher on government land required for a public development project.
  • There is no allegation that the eviction drive targets the petitioner selectively or without jurisdiction.
  • The notices were issued after due sanction of a peripheral development plan for Maa Hingula Temple, for which substantial public funds have been allocated.
  • The petitioner was given notice and an opportunity to represent his case, which he admittedly did by submitting representations.
  • The material on record does not support any arbitrariness or discrimination.
Also Read | ‘Public way is not private territory’: Orissa High Court rejects shopkeepers’ plea to stop demolition for road widening

Decision

  • Finding no violation of Articles 14, 21, or 300A of the Constitution, the court dismissed the writ petition and all connected cases, vacating any interim protection earlier granted.
Also Read | Orissa High Court quotes George Orwell, upholds compassionate appointment for disabled CRPF man’s wife

Background

  • The lead case in the matter was filed by Biswanath alias Bisa Gochhayat, who challenged eviction notices issued in respect of land at Gopalprasad village in the Talcher area.
  • The disputed land falls within the ‘Hingula Open Cast Project’ of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) and was acquired under the Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development) Act through notifications issued between 1994 and 1997.
  • Possession of the land was taken over by MCL in 1999.
  • The petitioner claimed that he and his forefathers had been residing near the Maa Hingula Temple for nearly three generations.
  • He said that they along with him had traditionally earned their livelihood by rendering services at the temple.
  • In 2024, he received notices directing him to vacate the land, citing the urgent need for peripheral development works of the temple.
Also Read | Can adoption save your election? Orissa High Court dismisses woman sarpanch’s petition in ‘two-child’ ruling

Petitioner’s arguments

  • Advocate Rajalaxmi Biswal, appearing for the petitioner argued that eviction without first extending rehabilitation and resettlement benefits violated Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.
  • The counsel submitted that despite being affected by land acquisition and displacement, neither he nor his family had received compensation or rehabilitation under applicable policies.
  • Contending that the eviction notices were issued mechanically, the counsel submitted that the authorities failed to consider the petitioner’s age, poverty, landlessness, and dependence on the area for livelihood.
  • It was further argued that removal without rehabilitation would render him homeless and destitute, amounting to an unconstitutional deprivation of livelihood and shelter.
Also Read | ‘Society should introspect when girl forced to marry’: Orissa High Court suggests sensitisation programme for parents

State and MCL’s stand

  • Additional Government Advocate Bibekananda Nayak, appearing for the state and advocate Haripad Mohanty, appearing for the MCL opposing the petitions, submitted that the land in question was government land lawfully acquired decades earlier.
  • The counsel said that the petitioner had no recorded title or lawful possession.
  • They asserted that the petitioner was an unauthorised encroacher who had either settled or continued on the land long after acquisition and therefore had no entitlement to compensation or rehabilitation.
  • The counsel also pointed out that the petitioner had suppressed material facts by not disclosing that an identical writ petition concerning the same land had been filed by his son, amounting to an abuse of process.
  • They submitted that the land was urgently required for public development linked to the temple and that the eviction notices were issued in accordance with law after giving notice and opportunity to represent.

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
Bangladesh out of ICC T20 WC, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
Palash Muchhal
'Palash Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman in bed,' claims Vidnyan Mane; lawyer says 'no evidence'
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh thrown out, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
Carney
Carney’s manifesto for our times
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
Bangladesh out of ICC T20 WC, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
kathua encounter
Before Jaish commander was killed, police had to save civilians he was holding hostage
Palash Muchhal
'Palash Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman in bed,' claims Vidnyan Mane; lawyer says 'no evidence'
Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham's wedding DJ says Victoria's dance with son made everyone 'awkward'
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
restaurant staff cleaning vomit in Japan
Indian woman shares video of restaurant staff cleaning vomit with hands in Tokyo: ‘This mindset keeps Japan clean’
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh thrown out, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
Paris Olympic bronze medallist Yui Susaki defeated Paris Olympic silver medallist Yuznelyis Lopez Guzman by fall within 85 seconds in one of the Pro Wrestling League's marquee matches. (PHOTO: PWL)
Yui Susaki’s India mission: Some light tourism, eat butter chicken and scope out Indian wrestlers
Carney
Carney’s manifesto for our times
anti microbial resistance/antibiotic.
‘The antibiotic pipeline is running dangerously dry’: An Expert Explains threat of antimicrobial resistance
badshah loves his greubel
'I was thinking of leaving everything and going to Switzerland': Badshah opens up about his hidden love for watchmaking
A key focus of the study was the fourth metatarsal, a long bone in the foot that is essential for hopping in modern kangaroos. (Image: Unsplash)
Too big to hop? New research revisits how prehistoric kangaroos moved
Advertisement
Must Read
ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh thrown out, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
Yui Susaki’s India mission: Some light tourism, eat butter chicken and scope out Indian wrestlers
Paris Olympic bronze medallist Yui Susaki defeated Paris Olympic silver medallist Yuznelyis Lopez Guzman by fall within 85 seconds in one of the Pro Wrestling League's marquee matches. (PHOTO: PWL)
Under-19 World Cup 2026: Mhatre finds form, Ambrish delivers as India cruise past New Zealand
L-R: Ayush Mhatre with the bat and RS Ambrish shone with the ball during India vs New Zealand U19 World Cup league match. (PHOTO: ICC)
Too big to hop? New research revisits how prehistoric kangaroos moved
A key focus of the study was the fourth metatarsal, a long bone in the foot that is essential for hopping in modern kangaroos. (Image: Unsplash)
Physical AI is the next frontier, and we are taking up the challenge: Raghu Dharmaraju, CEO, ARTPARK
Raghu Dharmaraju
Google Photos introduces ‘Me Meme’, an AI tool for personalised memes
Google Photos’ new ‘Me Meme’ feature uses AI to generate personalised, shareable memes from user photos. (Image Source: Google)
'I was thinking of leaving everything and going to Switzerland': Badshah opens up about his hidden love for watchmaking
badshah loves his greubel
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Indian woman shares video of restaurant staff cleaning vomit with hands in Tokyo: ‘This mindset keeps Japan clean’
restaurant staff cleaning vomit in Japan
African student opens up about finding home in India: ‘This place boosted my self-esteem’
African student life in india
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
70 year old man first vlog
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement