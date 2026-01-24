Article 21 does not protect illegal occupation of public land, Orissa High Court junks man’s plea against eviction

No prima facie illegality or constitutional infirmity in the eviction proceedings has been demonstrated, said the Orissa High Court. (Image generated using AI)

Emphasising that the constitutional protection of livelihood under Article 21 cannot be stretched to legitimise illegal occupation of public land, the Orissa High Court has dismissed a batch of petitions challenging eviction notices issued for land acquired decades ago for a coal mining project and related public development works.

Justice Dr Sanjeeb K Panigrahi was hearing a batch of petitions and rejected the plea of an elderly man among the petitioners seeking protection from eviction and rehabilitation benefits as a precondition for removal, ruling that long-standing illegal occupation does not mean into a constitutional or legal right.

“Protection of livelihood under Article 21 does not mean that an encroacher gets a perpetual right to occupy public land, especially when that land is urgently needed for a legitimate public purpose,” the January 22 order said.