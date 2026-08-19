Army man promises to pay wife Rs 20,000 monthly maintenance, gets court relief

The Patna High Court has granted bail to an Army personnel accused in a matrimonial and dowry case, noting that rejecting his anticipatory bail would not resolve the dispute. The court considered his assurance to pay Rs 20,000 monthly to his wife and son, with the hope that the arrangement could facilitate continuation of their conjugal life.

Dealing with an anticipatory bail plea of the husband, Justice Anshuman noted that the petitioner is serving in the Indian Army, posted at Jammu and Kashmir, and the wife was demanding to live with her husband, but separately from his family.

“Counsel for the petitioner, being a mature and experienced counsel, submits that rejection of bail shall not serve any purpose; instead, some solution must come so that the conjugal life may continue, and for this, counsel for the petitioner offered to make payment of Rs 20,000 per month in the bank account of his wife so that his wife and his son may live a healthy life,” the court said on August 12.