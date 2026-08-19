Army man promises to pay wife Rs 20,000 monthly maintenance, gets court relief

The Patna High Court was hearing plea of man apprehending his arrest in dowry case when it said that rejection of bail would not resolve matrimonial dispute and couple should make efforts for their “conjugal life to continue”.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
4 min readNew DelhiAug 19, 2026 05:25 PM IST
maintenance to wife husband army family court dowry case patna high courtThe Patna High Court was dealing with a plea of a man seeking anticipatory bail in dowry case. (AI-generated Image)
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The Patna High Court has granted bail to an Army personnel accused in a matrimonial and dowry case, noting that rejecting his anticipatory bail would not resolve the dispute. The court considered his assurance to pay Rs 20,000 monthly to his wife and son, with the hope that the arrangement could facilitate continuation of their conjugal life.

Dealing with an anticipatory bail plea of the husband, Justice Anshuman noted that the petitioner is serving in the Indian Army, posted at Jammu and Kashmir, and the wife was demanding to live with her husband, but separately from his family.

“Counsel for the petitioner, being a mature and experienced counsel, submits that rejection of bail shall not serve any purpose; instead, some solution must come so that the conjugal life may continue, and for this, counsel for the petitioner offered to make payment of Rs 20,000 per month in the bank account of his wife so that his wife and his son may live a healthy life,” the court said on August 12.

Also Read | Army man’s ‘voluntary’ savings can’t affect claim: Uttarakhand High Court hikes maintenance

The court ordered that the petitioner shall make payment of Rs 20,000 per month in the bank account of his wife, who shall provide her bank details before the trial court.

Wife seeks life with husband

The case arose from a complaint filed at a women’s police station registered on March 27, 2025, against a man, who is serving in the Indian Army under various provisions of the BNS, and Sections 3 (penalty for giving or taking dowry) and 4 (penalty for demanding dowry) of the Dowry Prohibition Act. The Army man approached the high court apprehending arrest in the case.

 

Justice Anshuman patna high court Justice Anshuman granted anticipatory bail to the man.

The man and his wife have a son who lives with his mother. An earlier attempt to resolve their matrimonial dispute through mediation at the high court mediation centre failed, with the parties unable to decide whether they would resume their marital relationship or separate permanently.

During the hearing, the court was informed that the man is serving in the Indian Army and is posted in Jammu and Kashmir, while his wife wanted to live with him but not with his family. She was living separately with their son, who was due to be admitted to school.

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To facilitate continuation of their conjugal relationship, the man’s counsel offered that he would pay Rs 20,000 per month into his wife’s bank account so that she and their son could live a healthy life. The State and the wife’s counsel opposed the bail plea but agreed that bail could be granted based on this assurance.

Bail rejection won’t resolve dispute: Order

The court observed that mere rejection of bail would not resolve the matrimonial dispute and that an effort should instead be made to find a solution that could allow the couple’s conjugal life to continue.

The court noted that the husband is serving in the Indian Army and posted in Jammu and Kashmir, while the wife wanted to live with him separately from his family. Their mediation had failed to resolve whether they would resume living together or permanently separate.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh High Court rejects husband’s ‘harassment’ claim over maintenance hike

Considering the circumstances and the husband’s assurance to pay Rs 20,000 per month to his wife for her and their son’s welfare, the court granted him bail subject to the payment condition. The court further clarified that if the parties later litigate before the family court, the amount paid by the husband would be taken into consideration by the principal judge of the family court.

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Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
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Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express (Digital), where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

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