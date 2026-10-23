Army life kept ‘couple apart’, Himachal High Court quashes FIR on false marriage promise

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has quashed an FIR alleging sexual intercourse by false promise of marriage against an Indian Army personnel after the woman who lodged the complaint said the case arose from a misunderstanding and that she no longer wished to pursue it.

The man claimed that he had known the woman for a long time and that they had developed a close personal relationship. However, his Army service required him to be posted at different locations, making it difficult for him to meet her or remain in touch.

Justice Chirag Bhanu Singh was hearing the man’s plea seeking to quash the FIR and the criminal proceedings arising from it. “In the case in hand, since the parties (man and woman) happen to have reconciled their differences, seeing to their long relationship. No effective purpose would thus be served in continuing with the criminal litigation,” the October 16 order read.

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‘Known each other for long’

It was placed on record that the man has known the said woman for a long time. Over time, they allegedly developed mutual affection and emotional attachment toward each other, sharing a close personal relationship. The man also claimed that he has no criminal antecedents. He added that due to the nature of his service in the Indian Army, he was required to be posted at different locations. Consequently, he was unable to meet the woman or remain in touch with her.

Due to this misunderstanding, the man added that the woman had got the said FIR registered. It was claimed that they had re-established communication, resolved their differences amicably, and mutually agreed not to pursue the FIR further.

Justice Chirag Bhanu Singh cautioned that quashing criminal proceedings must not amount to an abuse of the process of law. Justice Chirag Bhanu Singh cautioned that quashing criminal proceedings must not amount to an abuse of the process of law.

It was placed on record that both the man and the woman had voluntarily entered into a compromise deed. The two appeared before the court, and the woman stated that she was indeed in a relationship with the man for a long time and that the FIR had been registered due to a misunderstanding. She also mentioned that she did not intend to proceed with the case any further.

The man was represented by advocate Rajat Thakur, while the woman was represented by advocate Vikrant Chandel.

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‘Case to be quashed’

After interacting with the couple, the court found that their compromise was voluntary, noting that both had personally confirmed it. The high court said that while deciding whether to quash criminal proceedings following a settlement, courts must consider the nature and gravity of the allegations and their impact on society.

“Generally, heinous offences of mental depravity, murder, rape, dacoity, etc may not come within the purview of the same, but offences arising from commercial, financial, mercantile and civil, partnership, matrimonial or family disputes, where the wrong is basically private or personal in nature may be given a quietus, excising such powers,” the court further added.

The court also cautioned that quashing criminal proceedings must not amount to an abuse of the process of law. However, in this case, it noted that the couple had voluntarily settled their dispute and that their statements confirming the settlement were already on record. It held that ending the criminal proceedings would be in the interest of justice and fair play.

“Keeping in view the burgeoning pendency of cases, the unwanted cases can be given a status enabling the Courts to give due weightage and time to the deserving cases on its docket,” it added.

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Finding the case fit for quashing in view of the nature of the allegations and the circumstances recorded in the order, the high court set aside the FIR and all criminal proceedings arising from it.