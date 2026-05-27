Army discharged him for schizophrenia, denied disability pension; widow wins in court after 4 decades

Emphasising that social security legislation always has to be interpreted liberally and beneficially, the Kerala High Court has dismissed a plea by the Centre while upholding an Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) order that granted disability pension to the widow of a late Army man who was discharged in 1979 due to schizophrenia.
A division bench of Justices K Natarajan and Johnson John was dealing with a plea of the Centre challenging the AFT order on the grounds that the disability was neither attributable to nor aggravated by military service.
“It is well settled that when social security legislation is being interpreted, it always has to be interpreted liberally with a beneficial interpretation and has to be given the widest possible meaning which the language permits, and if a word in the statute is capable of two meanings, i.e., one which would preserve the benefits and one which would not, then the former is to be adopted,” the Kerala High Court said on May 26.
Justices K Natarajan and Johnson John heard the matter on May 26.
The order highlighted that the provisions for the grant of disability pension are like a beneficial scheme, and in this case, the serviceman had not opted out of service on account of having schizophrenia.
It continued, “But he was invalided out of army service by the authority after obtaining the opinion of the medical board, and in such a situation, the onus of proving the disability and grounds of denying disability pension would lie heavily on the authority, especially in view of the statutory presumptions.”
Court’s findings
Regulation 423(c) of the Regulations for Medical Services for Armed Forces, 1983 inter alia provides that a disease which has led to an individual’s discharge or death will ordinarily be deemed to have arisen in service, if no note of it was made at the time of the individual’s acceptance for service in the armed forces.
However, if medical opinion holds that the disease could not have been detected on medical examination prior to acceptance for service, the disease will not be deemed to have arisen during service.
In the present case, the medical board has not stated any reasons for their finding that the disease is constitutional in origin.
The court found no jurisdictional error or error apparent on the face of the record in the order of the AFT warranting interference, and therefore, dismissed the plea.
The petition was filed by the Union of India, challenging the order of the AFT which granted disability pension to the deceased pensioner on the application of the widow.
The husband of the woman was recruited into the Indian Army in August 1973 and invalided out in July 1979 due to schizophrenia.
The disability pension claim was rejected, and subsequently, his appeal to the Defence Ministry was also rejected. He died in 1994.
The tribunal, however, found that the finding of the medical board that the disability ‘schizophrenia’ is constitutional in origin is not supported by any reasoning, and therefore, the pensioner is entitled to get disability pension at 60 per cent for two years.
Representing the government, advocate Vaidyanathan S argued that the report of the medical board would show that the disability is neither attributable to nor aggravated by military service, and the tribunal has exceeded its jurisdiction by making its own conclusions over and above the report of the release medical board.
Appearing for the woman, advocate Rati Varma argued that the onus of proving that the disability is not attributable to military service is on the authority, especially when an individual is physically fit at the time of enrolment and no note regarding adverse physical factor is made at the time of entering service.
In this case, the medical board has not given any reason for the conclusion that the disability is constitutional in origin, Varma stated.
What Punjab and Haryana High Court said
Earlier, the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed a plea filed by the Union of India, ruling that armed forces personnel discharged due to disabilities attributable to military service are entitled to the service element of their disability pension, even if they have not completed the 15-year minimum service period.
A bench of Justices Harsimran Singh Sethi and Deepak Manchanda was dealing with a plea of the Centre challenging the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) order, which directed the government to grant the service element of disability pension who had served for approximately nine years.
“Counsel for the petitioners has not been able to rebut the said settled principles of law according to which, even if an officer has less than 15 years of service in credit but has been discharged from service on the ground of disability suffered by the officer concerned during the service, the service element has to be taken into account as per Regulation 183 of the 1961 regulations,” the high court said on its May 8 order.
Kerala HC dismissed plea
Previously, the Kerala High Court had dismissed a review petition filed by the Centre regarding the grant of disability element of pension to a retired Army officer, emphasising that review jurisdiction cannot be utilised as an appeal in disguise to re-litigate settled matters.
A division bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and Muralee Krishna S was dealing with a plea of the Union of India challenging the division bench order that upheld the tribunal order granting the disability element of pension to a retired Army officer who sustained a 20 per cent disability.
In its May 20 order, the court said, “The attempt of the petitioners is only to reagitate the issue already found against them by using the review jurisdiction as an appeal in disguise.”
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More