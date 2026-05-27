Army discharged him for schizophrenia, denied disability pension; widow wins in court after 4 decades

The petition was filed by the Union of India, challenging the order of the AFT which granted disability pension to the deceased on the application of the widow. (AI-generated image)

Emphasising that social security legislation always has to be interpreted liberally and beneficially, the Kerala High Court has dismissed a plea by the Centre while upholding an Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) order that granted disability pension to the widow of a late Army man who was discharged in 1979 due to schizophrenia.

A division bench of Justices K Natarajan and Johnson John was dealing with a plea of the Centre challenging the AFT order on the grounds that the disability was neither attributable to nor aggravated by military service.

“It is well settled that when social security legislation is being interpreted, it always has to be interpreted liberally with a beneficial interpretation and has to be given the widest possible meaning which the language permits, and if a word in the statute is capable of two meanings, i.e., one which would preserve the benefits and one which would not, then the former is to be adopted,” the Kerala High Court said on May 26.