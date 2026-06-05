Two birth dates, two birthplaces sink Army cadet’s plea to change CBSE records

Army cadet with two birth certificate sought correction of his DOB in the CBSE records.

The Delhi High Court has dismissed an Army cadet’s plea seeking correction of his date of birth in CBSE records, holding that the request was made after eight years of issuance of his Class 10 certificate and that he relied on his two contradicting birth certificates showing two different dates and places of birth.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that, given the two contradicting birth certificates, the appellant should first have the discrepancy resolved by the competent authority and thereafter approach CBSE for correction.

“The claim of the appellant is that his correct DOB is 14.09.1999. In the first certificate, it is described as 14.09.2000 whereas, in the second certificate it is described as 14.09.1999. …instead of rushing to the Court, correction in the birth certificate… sought by the appellant by approaching the appropriate authority under Section 15 of the Act, 1969 and thereafter prayer could have been made to CBSE to incorporate such correction in the certificate issued by it,” the June 4 order noted.