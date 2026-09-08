Army aspirant denied domicile over missing voter name gets Calcutta High Court relief

The Calcutta High Court ordered the authorities to issue the aspirant a provisional domicile certificate if he was otherwise eligible. (AI-generated image)

In a major relief to an Army aspirant, the Calcutta High Court recently directed state authorities to issue him a provisional domicile certificate. The candidate had faced a major hurdle after his name was deleted from the voter list, threatening his eligibility for the upcoming physical examination.

The court noted that the aspirant had already been shortlisted and passed the first round of the recruitment process, but was required to submit a domicile certificate for the next phase of the physical examination.

To ensure that the voter-list dispute did not derail his Army recruitment opportunity, Justice Krishna Rao ordered the authorities to issue the aspirant, one Sourav Sarkar, a provisional domicile certificate if he was otherwise eligible,