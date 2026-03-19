Arms licence a right or privilege? Punjab and Haryana High Court draws line, denies permit to Delhi lawyer over criminal cases

In view of the criminal proceedings against the petitioner, the possibility of misuse of arms could not be ruled out, the Punjab and Haryana High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: Highlighting that the power under the Arms Act cannot be transformed into a “right of entitlement”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a plea by a Delhi-based advocate seeking the issuance of an arms licence.

Justice Sandeep Moudgil was hearing the plea of an advocate practicing in the Delhi-NCR, challenging the state authorities’ orders that rejected his application for a fresh arms licence.

Justice Sandeep Moudgil stated that the power of judicial review under Article 226 is limited to examining the decision-making process. Justice Sandeep Moudgil stated that the power of judicial review under Article 226 is limited to examining the decision-making process.

“The discretionary power under the Arms Act cannot be transformed into a right of entitlement merely because the applicant faces personal threats or disputes,” the high court said on March 16. The order added that the petitioner cannot dictate how the authorities weigh conflicting reports, especially when adverse material exists.