Aravalli row: Won’t pass order in favour of mining lease holders for now, says Supreme Court

“We will not hear this matter in a piecemeal (manner). We will not permit any activity unless we are fully satisfied,” a bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said after the matter, listed for hearing on Friday, was mentioned.

The Supreme Court on Friday said it won’t pass any order in favour of mining lease holders for now as it has been getting “quite disturbing” feedback regarding mining in the Aravalli hills and range.

The apex court said there were specific ecological issues and in February it had asked the environment ministry and other stakeholders to suggest names of domain experts for a panel to define the Aravalli hills and ranges.

“We will not hear this matter in a piecemeal (manner). We will not permit any activity unless we are fully satisfied,” a bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said after the matter, listed for hearing on Friday, was mentioned.