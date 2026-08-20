‘Appalling apathy’: 228 students face wildlife risk, Bombay High Court raps government

The Bombay High Court noted that 228 students from eight villages were travelling to five schools without adequate transport facilities. (Image generated using AI)

The Bombay High Court has rapped the Maharashtra government after 228 students from eight villages travelling to five schools in wildlife-prone areas of the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve (STR) region were left without safe transport. Calling the situation “appalling”, the court sought an explanation from the district collector and forest department for failing to comply with its April 2 directions.

Justices Sharmila U Deshmukh and Neeraj P Dhote were hearing a public interest litigation filed by Harish Bhimrao Kamble before the high court’s Kolhapur Circuit Bench on August 19, 2026. The matter was heard along with an interim application and a contempt petition.

“The maximum distance is travelled by a child for about 30 kilometres to study in 6th standard, and he walks 4 hours daily, as no transport facility is available. The apathy of the State Government is appalling. There is absolutely no concern for the safety of the children as not even the minimum transport facilities are made available for the students, who are travelling for such a long distance for the purpose of education,” the court said on August 19. The matter has been posted for August 25.