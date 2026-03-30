Top consumer body saves Kolkata Apollo Hospital from Rs 1.25 crore lawsuit
The national consumer commission was hearing a medical negligence complaint filed alleging that doctors and the Apollo Hospital were negligent in performing a hysterectomy in July 2010 seeking Rs 1.25 crore in compensation.
A bench of justice A P Sahi, President and Bharat Kumar Pandya, Member was hearing a medical negligence complaint filed by the husband and children of a late patient, alleging that doctors and the hospital were negligent in performing a hysterectomy in July 2010 seeking Rs 1.25 crore in compensation.
A crucial factor was the Medical Council of India’s Ethics Committee report (March 16, 2020), which concluded that no negligence could be attributed to the treating doctors.
The opinion and the finding of the Medical Council of India regarding a professional conduct of a doctor has great relevance.
The point-wise analysis made by the committee to discusses the stepwise treatment of the patient and then while drawing conclusions has held that no negligence can be attributed on the part of the treating doctor namely.
The said decision of the Medical Council of India is neither under challenge nor has its findings been questioned before any appropriate forum.
4. Doctors qualified, competent
The national consumer commission highlighted that the lead surgeon had over 25 years of experience and had performed numerous complex surgeries.
In a notable remark, the consumer commission urged the Apollo to act compassionately.
It asked the hospital not to pursue recovery of pending dues or initiate legal action against the family, considering their loss.
The complainants have lost their loved one.
We find that on human considerations, the hospital shall not press for realisation for any payments or set into motion any recovery or any criminal proceedings that have been undertaken for realisation of any
such bills.
The complainants have been deprived of the company of the deceased which calls for a moment of sympathy and not persecution.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability.
Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters.
Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights.
Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More