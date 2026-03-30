Top consumer body saves Kolkata Apollo Hospital from Rs 1.25 crore lawsuit

The national consumer commission highlighted that the lead surgeon at the Apollo Hospital had over 25 years of experience and had performed numerous complex surgeries. (Image generated using AI)

Consumer news: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has dismissed a Rs 1.25 crore medical negligence claim against Apollo Multispeciality Hospital and two doctors, holding that complications arising after a hysterectomy surgery (removal of uterus) did not amount to negligence.

A bench of justice A P Sahi, President and Bharat Kumar Pandya, Member was hearing a medical negligence complaint filed by the husband and children of a late patient, alleging that doctors and the hospital were negligent in performing a hysterectomy in July 2010 seeking Rs 1.25 crore in compensation.

“We do not find the allegations of medical negligence to be established against the OPs (Apollo Multispeciality Hospital and two doctors), the complaint is accordingly dismissed,” the national consumer commission said on March 25.