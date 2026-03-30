Top consumer body saves Kolkata Apollo Hospital from Rs 1.25 crore lawsuit

The national consumer commission was hearing a medical negligence complaint filed alleging that doctors and the Apollo Hospital were negligent in performing a hysterectomy in July 2010 seeking Rs 1.25 crore in compensation.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
6 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 30, 2026 12:01 PM IST
The national consumer commission highlighted that the lead surgeon at the Apollo Hospital had over 25 years of experience and had performed numerous complex surgeries.The national consumer commission highlighted that the lead surgeon at the Apollo Hospital had over 25 years of experience and had performed numerous complex surgeries. (Image generated using AI)
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Consumer news: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has dismissed a Rs 1.25 crore medical negligence claim against Apollo Multispeciality Hospital and two doctors, holding that complications arising after a hysterectomy surgery (removal of uterus) did not amount to negligence.

A bench of justice A P Sahi, President and Bharat Kumar Pandya, Member was hearing a medical negligence complaint filed by the husband and children of a late patient, alleging that doctors and the hospital were negligent in performing a hysterectomy in July 2010 seeking Rs 1.25 crore in compensation.

“We do not find the allegations of medical negligence to be established against the OPs (Apollo Multispeciality Hospital and two doctors), the complaint is accordingly dismissed,” the national consumer commission said on March 25.

The opinion and the finding of the Medical Council of India regarding a professional conduct of a doctor has great relevance, said the consumer body. The opinion and the finding of the Medical Council of India regarding a professional conduct of a doctor has great relevance, said the consumer body. (Image enhanced using AI)

Key findings

1. Known surgical risk, not negligence

  • The commission held that bowel injury during such surgeries, though rare, is a recognised medical complication and does not automatically indicate negligence.
  • “Occurrence of a known complication… cannot amount to negligence unless lack of care is proven,” said the national consumer commission.

2. No delay in treatment

  • The bench found that the early symptoms were not unusual after major surgery.
  • Doctors monitored the patient and provided medication.
  • Once serious signs appeared on July 3, immediate steps were taken.
  • The CT scan and second surgery were conducted within a reasonable timeframe in the Apollo Multispeciality Hospital.
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3. Reliance on expert medical opinion

  • A crucial factor was the Medical Council of India’s Ethics Committee report (March 16, 2020), which concluded that no negligence could be attributed to the treating doctors.
  • The opinion and the finding of the Medical Council of India regarding a professional conduct of a doctor has great relevance.
  • The point-wise analysis made by the committee to discusses the stepwise treatment of the patient and then while drawing conclusions has held that no negligence can be attributed on the part of the treating doctor namely.
  • The said decision of the Medical Council of India is neither under challenge nor has its findings been questioned before any appropriate forum.

4. Doctors qualified, competent

Humanitarian observations

  • In a notable remark, the consumer commission urged the Apollo to act compassionately.
  • It asked the hospital not to pursue recovery of pending dues or initiate legal action against the family, considering their loss.
  • The complainants have lost their loved one.
  • We find that on human considerations, the hospital shall not press for realisation for any payments or set into motion any recovery or any criminal proceedings that have been undertaken for realisation of any
    such bills.
  • The complainants have been deprived of the company of the deceased which calls for a moment of sympathy and not persecution.
  • We hope and expect that Apollo Hospital hospital will act magnanimously.

Final verdict

  • The national consumer commission concluded that no medical negligence was proved against Apollo Multispeciality Hospital and its two doctors.
  • The complaint lacked sufficient evidence
  • The claim for Rs 1.25 crore compensation was unsustainable
  • Accordingly, the complaint was dismissed.

What case was about

  • The complaint was filed by the husband and children of a woman who died on July 13, 2010, following complications after a surgery conducted at Apollo hospital in Kolkata.
  • The patient had undergone hysterectomy  and bilateral oophorectomy (removal of ovaries) on July 1, 2010.
Also Read | Why your family might not be covered: NCDRC rejects claim for fatal LPG blast
  • Her family alleged that the surgery caused a bowel perforation.
  • The doctors failed to detect it in time.
  • There was a delay in diagnosis and treatment.
  • This ultimately led to infection, sepsis, and death
  • They sought compensation of Rs 1.25 crore for alleged medical negligence.

Timeline of medical events

According to the commission’s analysis of Apollo Multispeciality Hospital records,

  • July 1, 2010: Surgery performed successfully.
  • July 2, 2010: Patient complained of pain, but vitals were stable.
  • July 3, 2010: Condition worsened, breathlessness and abdominal symptoms appeared.
  • July 3, 2010: CT scan revealed bowel perforation.
  • Emergency second surgery (laparotomy) was conducted.
  • Later: Patient developed severe infection (VRE bacteria, sepsis, pneumonia).
  • July 13, 2010: Patient died due to septicemia and multi-organ failure in the Apollo.

Complainants’ arguments

  • The family argued that the bowel was injured during the first surgery.
  • Doctors ignored early warning signs like pain, discharge, and breathlessness.
  • Diagnosis was delayed by over 48 hours.
  • Timely intervention could have saved the patient.
  • They also relied on an inquiry report suggesting deficiencies in post-operative care.

Doctors, hospital’s defence

  • The Apollo Multispeciality Hospital and doctors strongly denied negligence, stating that the surgery was conducted by a highly experienced team.
  • Bowel injury is a known complication of hysterectomy.
  • The patient was stable initially and showed no alarming signs.
  • As soon as serious symptoms appeared, tests and surgery were done promptly.
  • The infection (VRE) was rare and difficult to treat.
  • They also pointed to the patient’s signed consent form, which clearly mentioned risks like infection and bowel injury.

Why this judgment matters

  • This ruling reinforces an important legal principle that not every medical complication equals negligence.
  • For negligence to be proved, there must be clear evidence of lack of reasonable care and deviation from standard medical practice.
  • The case highlights the importance of expert medical opinion and documented consent in deciding such disputes.

Conclusion

  • While acknowledging the tragic loss of life, the national consumer commission held that the doctors followed standard procedures and responded appropriately to complications.
  • The ruling underscores that courts will not hold medical professionals liable unless clear negligence is established, especially in complex surgical cases where known risks exist.

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

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