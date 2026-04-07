Apex court refuses to fix deadline for tribunals, says ‘freeze rolls now’

At a special tribunal for people whose names have been deleted after SIR, in Dakshin Dinajpur district’s Balurghat on Monday. (PTI)

Taking note that the adjudication of claims and objections of those whose names were removed during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll is almost complete, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Election Commission to publish the voters’ supplementary list by the end of the day (midnight).

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, presiding over a three-judge bench, pointed out that a communication from the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice said that “as of April 6, till 12.04 pm”, more than 59,15,000 of a total of 60,06,675 cases had been decided. The bench also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said this meant that the exercise would end by the end of the day.