Apex court refuses to fix deadline for tribunals, says ‘freeze rolls now’

Taking note that the adjudication of claims and objections of those whose names were removed during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll is almost complete, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Election Commission to publish the voters’ supplementary list by the end of the day (midnight).
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, presiding over a three-judge bench, pointed out that a communication from the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice said that “as of April 6, till 12.04 pm”, more than 59,15,000 of a total of 60,06,675 cases had been decided. The bench also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said this meant that the exercise would end by the end of the day.
Senior Advocate D S Naidu, appearing for Election Commission, said that as far as voters of election’s Phase 1 are concerned, 26,000 cases are pending.
“That will be finished in a couple of hours. Phase 2 also – 20,000-25,000 cases pending — that will also be finished today,” he told the court.
The bench, meanwhile, refused to fix any deadline for appellate tribunals to decide appeals against ruling of the judicial officers, and said the electoral list needs to be frozen now. “Tribunals will go on hearing and we do not want to rush it, but we need to freeze the list somewhere,” said Justice Bagchi.
The SC asked the HC Chief Justices to set up a team of three former senior most chief justices or judges to prescribe a procedure that will be followed mandatorily by all the 19 Appellate Tribunals. On submissions regarding accepting documents in support of appeals, the court said it would leave the decision to the Tribunals.
Meanwhile, IAS officer Vibhu Goel was on Monday appointed Additional CEO and Nodal Officer, who will act as a liaison between the Appellate Tribunal and West Bengal CEO office. According to the EC’s order, Goel is entrusted with coordination with judges acting as Appellate Tribunals under the SIR exercise.