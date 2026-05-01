After 9 years, MakeMyTrip settles 2017 dispute with Rs 2.73 lakh payout: Why apex consumer body closed case

MakeMyTrip told the apex consumer body that it had paid the full amount of Rs 2,73,277 to the respondents through demand drafts, as required under the state commission’s order. (Image enhanced using AI)

Consumer news: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has closed an appeal filed by after the company paid Rs 2.73 lakh to consumers, bringing an end to a dispute that began in 2017.

A bench headed of Justice A P Sahi (President), which was hearing a first appeal filed by the company against a February 25, 2024 decision of the Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission that had awarded compensation to the complainants.

“The entire amount… has been tendered and paid to the Respondents through demand drafts,” the national commission recorded while taking note of the settlement.

Taking note of the payment, Justice A P Sahi, President of the national consumer commission observed that the decree had been fully satisfied. (Image enhanced using AI) Taking note of the payment, Justice A P Sahi, President of the national consumer commission observed that the decree had been fully satisfied. (Image enhanced using AI)

Dispute

The case dates back to 2017, when a group of consumers including included Ela Mehta, Hema Siddhartha Chand, Seema Motwani and others filed a complaint alleging deficiencies in travel-related services. The dispute also involved Jet Airways as one of the parties.