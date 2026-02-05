Any rethink on ‘unwell’ Sonam Wangchuk’s detention, SC asks Centre

Sonam Wangchuk was detained under the stringent NSA on September 26, two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory. (File photo)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre if there is any chance of a rethink with respect to the detention of Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA), given that his health is “not that good”.

“Apart from the submissions, counter-submissions and law points, give it a thought as the Officer of the Court. The detention order was passed on September 29, 2025, nearly five months (ago). Considering his health…which is certainly not very good. Even the report which we saw on earlier — it shows that his health is not that good, and there are certainly age-related (factors). Is there any possibility for the government to rethink?” Justice P B Varale, part of a two-judge bench, asked Additional Solicitor-General KM Nataraj who appeared for the Centre.