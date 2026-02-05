Any rethink on ‘unwell’ Sonam Wangchuk’s detention, SC asks Centre

The bench, presided by Justice Aravind Kumar, is hearing a petition by Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali J Angmo challenging his detention.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 5, 2026 06:03 AM IST
Sonam Wangchuk was detained under the stringent NSA on September 26, two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre if there is any chance of a rethink with respect to the detention of Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA), given that his health is “not that good”.

“Apart from the submissions, counter-submissions and law points, give it a thought as the Officer of the Court. The detention order was passed on September 29, 2025, nearly five months (ago). Considering his health…which is certainly not very good. Even the report which we saw on earlier — it shows that his health is not that good, and there are certainly age-related (factors). Is there any possibility for the government to rethink?” Justice P B Varale, part of a two-judge bench, asked Additional Solicitor-General KM Nataraj who appeared for the Centre.

The ASG said he will take instructions and appraise the bench. After he complained of frequent stomach pain, the court had on an earlier occasion allowed Wangchuk to be examined by a specialist doctor. The medical report was subsequently submitted to the court.

Earlier, Nataraj told the bench that Wanghuk’s provocative speeches had led to the protests over statehood turning violent in the Union Territory and left four people dead. “…The person need not actively participate. It is the propensity of the person to influence the group of people or to commit somebody else to do a violent act. That is more than sufficient for prevention detention,” the law officer said.

The ASG also said that Wangchuk had only challenged the district magistrate’s order detaining him and not the subsequent orders passed by the state government and the advisory board upholding the detention order.

 

