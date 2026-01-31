Any decision inconsistent with UGC Regulations for appointing V-C legally untenable: Supreme Court

Top court upholds Madras HC decision to set aside appointment of S Mohan as the Vice-Chancellor of the Puducherry Technological University

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiJan 31, 2026 05:19 AM IST
Supreme Court, UGC Regulations, UGC Regulations for appointing V-C, ugc, University Grants Commission, Indian express news, current affairsThe SC, however, directed that he (Mohan) may continue to hold the post of Vice-Chancellor till the end of his normal tenure in December 2026 or till a new vice-chancellor is selected in accordance with law, whichever is earlier.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations-2018 on constitution of search-cum-selection committee for appointing vice-chancellors is traceable to the Parliament’s powers to make laws to govern higher education and “overrides” any state law made in this respect.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said this while refusing to interfere with the December 19, 2023 decision of the Madras High Court setting aside the appointment of S Mohan as the Vice-Chancellor of the Puducherry Technological University (PTU).

The High Court had held that “any action or decision by a university inconsistent with the binding provisions of the UGC Regulations is legally untenable and invalid to the extent of such inconsistency”. It struck down Section 14(5) of the PTU Act, which prescribed the composition of the search-cum-selection committee as being ultra vires the UGC Regulations.

Appealing against this, Senior Advocate Nidhesh Gupta, and Advocate G Balaji and Arzu Paul appearing for Mohan “vehemently and fervently contended” before the Supreme Court “that the impugned judgment is contrary to the settled principles of statutory interpretation and inconsistent with the factual situation obtaining from record”.

The SC, however, upheld the HC decision. “The PTU Act was required to operate in strict conformity with…the UGC Regulations, 2018, which… stipulate that the search-cum-selection committee must necessarily include one nominee of the Chairman, UGC. The inclusion of a UGC nominee being an integral component of the standards prescribed for appointments in higher education, any deviation therefrom strikes at the root of the scheme envisaged under the Regulations.”

The SC said these “deviations from the mandatory requirements of the UGC Regulations, 2018 not only vitiate the constitution of the Search-cum-Selection Committee but also strike at the statutory framework governing appointments to the office of Vice-Chancellor, thereby rendering such appointments legally vulnerable.”

The SC, however, directed that he (Mohan) may continue to hold the post of Vice-Chancellor till the end of his normal tenure in December 2026 or till a new vice-chancellor is selected in accordance with law, whichever is earlier.

Story continues below this ad

The HC, too, had allowed Mohan to continue even though it set aside his appointment.

 

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
the NCP legislative party is likely to be convened within a day or two to finalise its choice for the Deputy CM’s post, with Sunetra Pawar’s name expected to be proposed.
Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra set to be Maharashtra's Deputy CM
mardaani 3 review
Mardaani 3 movie review: Rani Mukerji returns, but familiarity dulls the impact
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Sanju Samson India New Zealand
IND vs NZ | One wait ends, another begins: Sanju Samson in spotlight on his homecoming as India face New Zealand in series finale
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
the NCP legislative party is likely to be convened within a day or two to finalise its choice for the Deputy CM’s post, with Sunetra Pawar’s name expected to be proposed.
Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra set to be Maharashtra's Deputy CM
For menstruating girl children, the inaccessibility of MHM measures subjects them to stigma, stereotyping and humiliation,” the SC bench said. (Express Photos)
Menstrual health part of right to life, says SC, orders free sanitary pads, separate toilets in all schools
mardaani 3 review
Mardaani 3 movie review: Rani Mukerji returns, but familiarity dulls the impact
Valathu Vashathe Kallan movie review and rating: Had the Biju Menon-Joju George starrer arrived before Mirage, it's unlikely that the crime thriller would have been dubbed as even a worthy one-time watch.
Valathu Vashathe Kallan movie review: Jeethu Joseph delivers yet another unsatisfactory crime thriller aimed solely at outsmarting the audience
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Sanju Samson India New Zealand
IND vs NZ | One wait ends, another begins: Sanju Samson in spotlight on his homecoming as India face New Zealand in series finale
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
Quick Comment | Novak Djokovic's statement of intent: He has legs, power, abilities to beat his young detractors
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran addresses the media during the Economic Survey 2025-26 press conference, in New Delhi, Jan. 29, 2026.
Economic Survey says India’s potential GDP growth will rise, but key drivers show mixed record
Cardamom contains compounds that stimulate the secretion of digestive enzymes
This is what happens to the body when you chew cardamom after meals
ship
Hidden for 136 years: Winter storms just unearthed a 19th-century ship on a New Jersey beach
Advertisement
Must Read
IND vs NZ | One wait ends, another begins: Sanju Samson in spotlight on his homecoming as India face New Zealand in series finale
Sanju Samson India New Zealand
Quick Comment | Novak Djokovic's statement of intent: He has legs, power, abilities to beat his young detractors
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
IND vs NZ | The method behind Abhishek Sharma’s mayhem: ‘Planned, not reckless’
Abhishek Sharma batting style India vs New Zealand
Hidden for 136 years: Winter storms just unearthed a 19th-century ship on a New Jersey beach
ship
‘Godfather of AI’ Yann LeCun calls AGI overrated, says scaling AI won’t work
Speaking about the industry’s push toward agentic AI, LeCun warns that systems built without an understanding of the physical world and the consequences of their actions risk heading down a flawed path. (Image: YouTube/@PioneerWorks)
AI helps astronomers find 1,400 ‘Anomalous Objects’ buried in Hubble data
The U.S. tech giant will ​focus on delivering its first-ever foldable ‌iPhone and two non-folding models with upgraded cameras and larger displays for a flagship ​launch in the second half of 2026. (Image: Reuters)
This is what happens to the body when you chew cardamom after meals
Cardamom contains compounds that stimulate the secretion of digestive enzymes
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road; dashcam video triggers civic sense debate
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement