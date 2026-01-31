Any decision inconsistent with UGC Regulations for appointing V-C legally untenable: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations-2018 on constitution of search-cum-selection committee for appointing vice-chancellors is traceable to the Parliament’s powers to make laws to govern higher education and “overrides” any state law made in this respect.
A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said this while refusing to interfere with the December 19, 2023 decision of the Madras High Court setting aside the appointment of S Mohan as the Vice-Chancellor of the Puducherry Technological University (PTU).
The High Court had held that “any action or decision by a university inconsistent with the binding provisions of the UGC Regulations is legally untenable and invalid to the extent of such inconsistency”. It struck down Section 14(5) of the PTU Act, which prescribed the composition of the search-cum-selection committee as being ultra vires the UGC Regulations.
Appealing against this, Senior Advocate Nidhesh Gupta, and Advocate G Balaji and Arzu Paul appearing for Mohan “vehemently and fervently contended” before the Supreme Court “that the impugned judgment is contrary to the settled principles of statutory interpretation and inconsistent with the factual situation obtaining from record”.
The SC, however, upheld the HC decision. “The PTU Act was required to operate in strict conformity with…the UGC Regulations, 2018, which… stipulate that the search-cum-selection committee must necessarily include one nominee of the Chairman, UGC. The inclusion of a UGC nominee being an integral component of the standards prescribed for appointments in higher education, any deviation therefrom strikes at the root of the scheme envisaged under the Regulations.”
The SC said these “deviations from the mandatory requirements of the UGC Regulations, 2018 not only vitiate the constitution of the Search-cum-Selection Committee but also strike at the statutory framework governing appointments to the office of Vice-Chancellor, thereby rendering such appointments legally vulnerable.”
The SC, however, directed that he (Mohan) may continue to hold the post of Vice-Chancellor till the end of his normal tenure in December 2026 or till a new vice-chancellor is selected in accordance with law, whichever is earlier.
The HC, too, had allowed Mohan to continue even though it set aside his appointment.
