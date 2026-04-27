Supreme Court denies relief to ex-Kerala minister Antony Raju in 1990 NDPS case

In November 2024, the Supreme Court dismissed Raju’s appeal, revived the criminal case against him, and directed the trial court to complete the trial within a year. File Photo

The Supreme Court Monday refused to suspend the conviction of former Kerala minister Antony Raju in a 1990 narcotics case involving evidence tampering, in which he was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and S C Sharma dismissed his appeal against a Kerala High Court order that had declined to grant him relief.

Antony Raju, an MLA from the Janadhipathya Kerala Congress, previously served as a minister in the state’s ruling Left Democratic Front.

The case dates back to 1990, when the police arrested an Australian national under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after drugs were allegedly found concealed in his underwear. A trial court sentenced the Australian citizen to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. However, the Kerala High Court later acquitted him, noting that the underwear did not fit him.