Antilia terror scare case: Waze files plea before court on his mention in bail order

While claiming that the anti-terror-law — The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act — is not applied in hundreds of cases of bomb threats which turn out to be hoax calls, dismissed Mumbai police cop Sachin Waze, an accused in the Antilia terror scare case, said in a recent plea before a special court that the Act cannot be invoked in the case.

Waze has been in jail since March 2021 in connection with the case, where gelatin sticks were found in a car parked near the Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, and the subsequent murder of Thane-resident Mansukh Hiran, linked to the car.