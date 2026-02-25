Antilia terror scare case: Waze files plea before court on his mention in bail order

While claiming that the anti-terror-law — The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act — is not applied in hundreds of cases of bomb threats which turn out to be hoax calls, dismissed Mumbai police cop Sachin Waze, an accused in the Antilia terror scare case, said in a recent plea before a special court that the Act cannot be invoked in the case.
Waze has been in jail since March 2021 in connection with the case, where gelatin sticks were found in a car parked near the Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, and the subsequent murder of Thane-resident Mansukh Hiran, linked to the car.
Waze on Wednesday filed a plea seeking to expunge his mention in a recent order by the court, which had rejected the bail application of his co-accused Santosh Shelar. In his plea, Waze said the court order mentions that there is “huge evidence” to show that other accused like Pradeep Sharma and Sachin Waze had called Shelar from different cell phones and through different applications like Facetime. Shelar had been booked for his alleged role in the murder of Hiran in 2021 and his bail plea was rejected on February 19 by the special court.
“…the words ‘and Sachin Waze’… appearing in the order… are totally uncalled for and causing great prejudice to the applicant/ I further feel that the insertion of the words… appears to me as an inadvertent typographical error. Therefore, the said inadvertent error may please be edited by removing the words…” the plea filed before the court said, adding that if it is not an error, the court should note that there is no allegation of Waze’s calls with Shelar, and modify the order accordingly.
Waze’s plea further stated that there have been other instances where the Ambanis, or their organisations, have faced threats including bomb calls, but no UAPA was invoked against those arrested. In February 2021, a threat letter was found in the car parked near Antilia, and Waze and others were booked for the incident. Waze’s plea says that under no circumstances he could have even thought of committing “such a silly crime”, and that the letter was found to be a hoax. The trial in the case is yet to begin with the next hearing on March 2.