Anti-government slogans not sedition in democracy: Punjab and Haryana High Court

According to the prosecution, the mob damaged computers, furniture and other public property, and set an office premises on fire while raising slogans. (AI-generated image)

Observing that raising slogans against the government in a democracy does not amount to sedition by itself, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently upheld the acquittal of persons accused of vandalising and setting ablaze an electricity office when violence erupted after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s 2017 rape conviction.

A bench of Justices Vinod S Bhardwaj and Sukhvinder Kaur dismissed the state of Haryana’s appeal against the trial court judgment acquitting the accused of various offences, including under Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

“A violent protest may amount to rioting but such action of violence would not be perceived as an act of bringing in hatred or contempt against Government. A sloganeering against the Government or wings of governance, in an elected democracy, would not be sufficient to slap charges of sedition against its citizens,” the order dated July 2 read.