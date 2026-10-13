Anti-CEC Protest Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: Pleas against detentions, metro curbs

Police detained protesters during the protest demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on October 3, 2026. Photo: Praveen Khanna

Anti-CEC Protest Supreme Court Hearing Live: The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear a batch of petitions alleging illegal detentions, restrictions on metro and train services, and assault on protesters during the protests against the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana will hear the petitions.

Petitions before court: The petitions include a challenge to the closure of metro stations and cancellation of trains to Delhi in view of the protest. It also includes a plea seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against authorities for allegedly violating the October 9 order on the operation of metro and train services in Delhi amid the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest. The pleas allege illegal detentions and assault on protesters.

Story continues below this ad Previous hearing: The Supreme Court on October 11 had directed the authorities to ensure that there are no illegal detentions, free and smooth movement of people is allowed, Metro and train services function normally, and internet services are not disrupted — all subject to law and order conditions. A bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana held a special sitting to hear petitions challenging the restrictions put in place, allegedly in contempt of the court’s directions to ensure there is “no complete prohibition on movement of Metro/ trains”, and the detention of protesters including political leaders. Saying that there was a prima facie contempt case, the bench issued notices to the Centre, Delhi Police and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to file affidavits and submit compliance reports. “Having considered the submissions of the learned counsel for the parties and perused the averments in the contempt petition, we are of the opinion that the petitioners have made out a prima facie case. Accordingly, we issue notice upon the alleged contemnors. They are directed to file counter affidavit to the said petition, including a compliance report in terms of our order as aforesaid by 13.10.2026,” the bench said in its order. Live Updates Oct 13, 2026 10:14 AM IST Anti-CEC Protest Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: 'No illegal detentions' The Supreme Court had earlier urged the Centre to refrain from any form of “illegal detention” and ordered the restoration of public transportation services in New Delhi. This directive came in response to numerous detentions during protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the INDIA bloc, and several other groups demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. These protests followed an investigation by The Indian Express that revealed internal conflicts within the Election Commission and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Oct 13, 2026 10:06 AM IST Anti-CEC Protest Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: Petition alleging police brutality on protesters During a mentioning yesterday before the Supreme Court, Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan had said that the “bench will come to the rescue of the bar and will come to the rescue of the citizens of this country and send a strong message to the police”. Appearing before the bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, Sankaranarayanan referred to an incident related to Senior Advocate Shadan Farasat and said the latter was “dragged on the streets” during the peaceful protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Oct 13, 2026 10:03 AM IST Anti-CEC Protest Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: Petitions relating to anti-CEC protests A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana will hear petitions alleging illegal detentions, restrictions on metro and train services, and assault on protesters during the protests against the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission. The bench will also take up a plea seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against authorities for allegedly violating the October 9 order on the operation of metro and train services in Delhi amid the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest.

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