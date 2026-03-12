‘Another young life lost to political rivalry’: Kerala High Court upholds life term of 5 RSS-BJP workers in CPI(M) worker murder

The Kerala High Court said that the minor variations in the narration of the said events by the witnesses are natural. (Image is created using AI)

Pointing out that this is another incident where a young 24-year-old man lost his life due to the political rivalry that existed between CPI(M) and BJP in Kannur district, the Kerala High Court has upheld the life sentence of five RSS/BJP activists for the 2006 bomb killing of CPI(M) worker Yackoob in Kannur.

Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Jobin Sebastian were hearing a batch of appeals filed by the accused challenging their conviction for the death of Yackoob, a CPI(M) activist, who was killed after one of the accused allegedly hurled a country-made bomb at him.