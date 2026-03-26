Announce halting stations in long-distance trains to prevent accidents, suggests Bombay HC

Justice Jain observed that while passengers should avoid risking their lives by getting off moving trains, such reactions are often driven by panic.

The Bombay High Court has suggested that the Railways introduce announcements on all long-distance trains, specifying their halting stations similar to the system followed in Vande Bharat Express to help prevent accidents involving passengers.

The observation came while the court allowed an appeal filed by a Nashik district resident who was injured after attempting to get off a moving train at Jalgaon station, which was not a scheduled halt.

A single-judge bench of Justice Jitendra S Jain, in an order dated March 24, set aside the Railway Claims Tribunal’s 2018 decision that had rejected the claim on the grounds that the incident was a “self-inflicted injury” and did not qualify as an “untoward incident”.