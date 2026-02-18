Anjel Chakma murder: SC asks Attorney General to examine plea seeking guidelines against racial crimes

The petition by Advocate Anoop Prakash Awasthi comes after the alleged racially motivated murder of Tripura man Anjel Chakma in Uttarakhand in December last year. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday cautioned that creating mechanisms to address crimes based on victims’ regional identity may be counterproductive, and asked a petitioner seeking directions to set up a nodal agency in states to deal with grievances regarding identity-based discrimination to approach the Attorney General.

The petition by Advocate Anoop Prakash Awasthi comes after the alleged racially motivated murder of Tripura man Anjel Chakma in Uttarakhand in December last year.

“The moment we start entertaining litigation where, unfortunately, the victims are identified because of their region, the negative message…will be, people will start identifying he is Keralite, Tamilian, Haryanvi, Punjabi, Kashmiri… We are a strong country with a federal structure, we are supposed to be stronger with unity and not to be identified like this with regions…,” Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said.