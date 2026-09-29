Legal system treats animals like objects, not living beings: Jammu & Kashmir High Court

The court said that the law needs to officially recognise the animal feelings and replace tiny fines with strict penalties. (Image generated using AI)

Observing that the rules made to protect animals are extremely weak, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has called for stronger laws to ensure protection for animals, saying that animals also feel pain, stress, and fear just like humans.

A bench of Justices Sanjeev Kumar and Mohd Yousuf Wani made the observations while quashing the preventive detention of a man detained under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978 over his alleged involvement in several criminal cases, including cases of bovine smuggling.

Before parting with the judgment, the court observed, “The animals also feel pain, stress, and fear just like humans do, but our legal system still treats them like objects or property instead of living beings. Because of this, the rules made to protect them are extremely weak.”