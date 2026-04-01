‘Keep rhetoric down, ensure restraint’: Bombay HC seeks Republic TV’s reply to Anil Ambani’s defamation plea

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday sought a reply from Republic TV to a defamation suit by businessman Anil Ambani, alleging the channel’s reports on the industrialist’s financial transactions damaged his reputation.

In his defamation suit, Ambani claimed that the “offending publications and statements” by Republic TV alleged to report on the regulatory proceedings initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Reliance Communications Limited (R Com), Reliance Home Finance Limited and/or Reliance Commercial Finance Limited.

While hearing Ambani’s application seeking interim relief against ARG Outlier Media Private Limited, which runs Republic TV, a single-judge bench of Justice Milind N Jadhav said that he was not passing any order without hearing the parties, orally asked the channel to “keep rhetoric down” and exercise “restraint” till the next hearing.

Advocates Mayur Khandeparkar and Ameet Naik, appearing for Ambani, argued that Republic TV and its editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami, were well aware that their client had ceased to be the non-executive director of R Com in November 2019 and was never a director or key managerial person in either of the companies mentioned.

Ambani claimed he was not involved in the day-to-day decision-making of the companies concerned, yet Goswami and his channel made false claims, affecting his reputation.

‘There should be no disparaging adjectives or insinuations’

After Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani for Republic TV sought to file a reply to the plea, Justice Jadhav orally remarked, “Just bring down the rhetoric. I am just making it very clear to you (Republic TV). Please run whatever your story is without the rhetoric and use restraint. That is what I will say. Nothing else. Of course, undoubtedly, you are the fourth estate, but there should be no adjectives or insinuations which will be disparaging to someone. That is all that I am saying.”

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“I am not against the manner in which you are doing it, but the words that you are using are something which are hitting below the belt. And I am very clear about it. All I am saying is that it is your duty, and what you are doing is okay, but at the end of the day, hitting below the belt is something I would like you to refrain from. If you are not, then I will allow him (Ambani’s lawyer) to argue, I will allow you to respond and then I will pass the order,” Justice Jadhav said.

When Jethmalani said that everything his client had said was “true” and contained “fair comment,” Justice Jadhav orally said, “That is where I am coming in. The word fair that you have used is something with which I will disagree at this stage. You are entitled to file a reply, and till you file a reply, refrain from using those words. Otherwise, it will not be fair.”

Jethmalani also argued that there was no “tearing hurry,” as the suit was filed with a delay: the broadcast in question was on February 26 and 27, and while the words in question may sound “extreme,” his client was justified under the law.

“So far as the story is concerned, I am not going to comment on it. Ultimately, it is the right of the public to know. And ultimately, this is one of the fairest media (digital media) in today’s time. At least until I hear the matter, do not use those words. Let the law enforcement agencies do their job. Carry on with your story and your stories are in fact what the nation would like to know. Be that as it may. At the end of the day, ensure there are no disparaging remarks, insinuations below the belt,” Justice Jadhav said.

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After Jethmalani orally assured that “there will be nothing below the belt,” Justice Jadhav sought Republic TV’s affidavit in reply and posted further hearing to April 16.