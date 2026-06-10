Bombay High Court grants Anil Ambani interim protection from prosecution, penalty in Black Money Act case

The I-T Department has accused Anil Ambani of wilful tax evasion and alleged he 'intentionally' hid his foreign bank account details and financial interests from Indian tax authorities. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted interim protection from prosecution and penalty to industrialist Anil Ambani in an alleged tax evasion case, pending his writ petition challenging provisions of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015, commonly known as the Black Money Act.

A bench of Justices Burgess P Colabawalla and Firdosh P Pooniwalla was hearing Ambani’s plea filed in 2022 challenging the constitutional validity of provisions of the Act, alleging that they were in violation of fundamental rights under the Constitution.

Earlier, the high court, in an interim order, had restrained the Income-Tax (I-T) Department from taking coercive action against Ambani till further orders on notices issued over its allegation that the Reliance (ADA) Group chief evaded Rs 420 crore in taxes on Rs 814 crore held in two Swiss Bank accounts.