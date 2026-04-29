Waqf Board has ‘no right to delegate’: Andhra Pradesh High Court strikes down appointment of 4 mutawallis

The central issue before the Andhra Pradesh High Court was whether the Waqf Board could delegate its authority to appoint mutawallis.

Andhra Pradesh High Court news: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has set aside the appointment of four persons as mutawallis (custodians) of a Waqf institution in Anantapur district, holding that the Waqf Board cannot delegate its statutory power to appoint or remove mutawallis under the law.

Justice Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao was hearing a writ petition filed by Mulla Sarmas Vali challenging the proceedings dated December 26, 2025, issued by the Andhra Pradesh State Waqf Board appointing four men as temporary mutawallis of an ashurkhana (community building) and its attached properties in Govindawada village.

Justice Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao heard the matter on April 24. Justice Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao heard the matter on April 24.

“The Board has no right or authority to delegate the power to appoint or remove Muttawalli under Section 27 of the Act due to the exception clause included in the Act. Sub-section 2(g) of Section 32 of the Act excludes both permanent Muttawalli under Section 43 and temporary appointment of Muttawalli under Section 63 of the Act,” the Andhra Pradesh High Court said on April 24.