After 30 years as sweeper, Andhra Pradesh woman wins legal battle against state body trying to oust her

Andhra Pradesh High Court news: After 30 years of manual labour and a decade-long legal battle, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has delivered a judgment in favour of a woman sweeper against a state corporation that attempted to bypass the judicial mandate and ordered an immediate regularisation of her service.
Justice VenkateswarluNimmagadda was hearing a plea of a sweeper challenging the employer’s notice to remove her from the service, and seeking the sanction of Increments and pay fixation based on Revised Pay Scales (RPS) for the years 1999, 2000, and 2010.
Previously, in 2022, the division bench ordered that the petitioner was entitled to the same benefits as her colleagues. But the Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Tribe Coop Finance Corporation Ltd (TRICOR) did not comply with that order.
“It is a settled proposition of law that once the petitioner has continued the services for more than three decades, the right of the petitioner for absorption as a regular employee cannot be denied on the ground that there is no sanctioned post, and after extraction of services for a period of more than 30 years,” the court said on April 2.
Decades-long dispute over service regularisation
The petitioner, R Amuda, began her service as a sweeper in 1989 on a monthly wage of Rs 50. Despite working continuously for more than 30 years, she was paid a “meagre” salary of Rs 6,700 per month and was denied the benefits and regularisation granted to her colleagues.
In 2004, the petitioner was absorbed at the Last Grade Service, but she was not paid the salary attached to the said grade.
Amuda, in 2015, had previously secured favourable orders, where courts explicitly directed the respondents to grant her pay fixation and benefits in line with those of her colleague.
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However, instead of implementing these orders, the Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Tribe Coop Finance Corporation Ltd (TRICOR) issued a notice on December 15, 2022, dispensing with her services on the grounds that no sanctioned pest existed. Following the order of TRICOR, the petitioner moved to the high court, seeking regularisation of her service.
State’s stand
Representing the state, advocates Ramalingeswara Rao Kocharla Kota, and Bobba Hari Prasad Reddy argued that while considering the services of the petitioner, the respondents conducted a detailed enquiry in respect of the services of the petitioner, wherein it was found that she suppressed the fact that she was working in another government office and also drew wages.
They further argued that it is also found that the leave certificate submitted by the petitioner, as if she studied Class 8, was also not genuine and was fabricated.
Employer’s constitutional obligations
The court observed that the respondent authorities’ decision to terminate the petitioner’s service while a contempt case was still pending before the division bench was nothing but a deliberate attempt to flout the orders of the bench.
Highlighting that the contempt case is pending.
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The order further characterised the state’s reliance on the “lack of a sanctioned post” as a transparent effort to circumvent judicial directions that had already become final.
Drawing on the Supreme Court precedent, the court noted that when a “constitutional employer” delays or avoids implementing judicial directions, it is not merely negligence but a conscious method of denial that erodes the dignity of the worker.
Other court ruling
Asserting that a welfare state cannot operate on the spine of exploited daily wage workers, the Rajasthan High Court has ordered the regularisation of a driver who served the government for nearly 30 years.
A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Justice Sangeeta Sharma, while dealing with the man’s plea, said that the state, being a model employer, is expected to act as a parent towards its employees, especially where the employees situated at the lower end of the socio-economic spectrum are concerned.
“A welfare state cannot run core public functions on the spine of contractual/ daily wage workers and then wash its hands by pointing to the absence of sanctioned posts,” the high court’s order said on March 16.
Invoking the principles of Rajdharma and Bhagavat Gita, emphasising the state’s obligation to nyaya (justice), anrishamsya (non-cruelty), and balanced governance, the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the state to regularise the long-serving daily wage worker in accordance with the regularisation policy that was in force when they first became eligible.
Justice Sandeep Moudgil was hearing a batch of petitions filed by daily wage workers who were working as water pump operators and tube-well pump operators in the state department concerned since 1996, and sought regularisation of their employment.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More