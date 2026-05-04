No divorce papers needed: Single mother can get child’s passport without father’s consent, rules Andhra Pradesh High Court

Rejecting the stand of the passport authorities, the Andhra Pradesh High Court noted that the issue had been settled through multiple judicial precedents across high courts. (AI-generated image)

Andhra Pradesh High Court news: Reinforcing the rights of single parents, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has held that a mother can apply for and obtain a passport for her minor child without the father’s consent or signature, provided there is no legal bar, and directed the passport authorities to process such applications without insisting on divorce or judicial separation documents.

Justice Battu Devanand was hearing a plea filed by one Shaik Shabana, who had challenged the refusal of authorities to process her four-year-old daughter’s passport application.

Justice Battu Devanand directed the regional passport officer to process the application. Justice Battu Devanand directed the regional passport officer to process the application.

“The petitioner, a single parent, is entitled to make an application for a passport for her minor child without the consent or signature of her husband,” the Andhra Pradesh High Court said on May 1, referring to “various High Courts”.