‘Shameful to position, dignity’: Quashing contempt conviction, Andhra Pradesh High Court flays senior govt officials for laxity

The officials’ casual approach in complying with the directions of the Constitution Bench is derogatory towards the Constitution, the Andhra Pradesh High Court stated. (Image generated using AI)

Andhra Pradesh High Court news: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has set aside a contempt conviction previously issued against two senior administrative officials, including the Kurnool district collector and the Nandyal revenue divisional officer.

While accepting an unconditional apology from the petitioners, a division bench of Justices Battu Devanand and Subhendu Samanta issued a stern warning regarding the “casual approach” of government officials toward judicial mandates.

Justices Battu Devanand and Subhendu Samanta heard the matter on March 17. Justices Battu Devanand and Subhendu Samanta heard the matter on March 17.

“Casual approach of government officials in complying with directions of the Constitution Bench is not only derogatory towards the Constitution of India, but also shameful to its official position and dignity,” the court stated on March 17.