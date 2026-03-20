‘Shameful to position, dignity’: Quashing contempt conviction, Andhra Pradesh High Court flays senior govt officials for laxity

The matter arose from a contempt plea that challenged a 2023 order, which found the Kurnool district collector and Nandyal revenue divisional officer in “deliberate disobedience” of a court directive.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 20, 2026 05:18 PM IST
contempt case against kurnool dm revenue divisional officer andhra pradesh high court.jpg (1)The officials’ casual approach in complying with the directions of the Constitution Bench is derogatory towards the Constitution, the Andhra Pradesh High Court stated. (Image generated using AI)
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Andhra Pradesh High Court news: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has set aside a contempt conviction previously issued against two senior administrative officials, including the Kurnool district collector and the Nandyal revenue divisional officer.

While accepting an unconditional apology from the petitioners, a division bench of Justices Battu Devanand and Subhendu Samanta issued a stern warning regarding the “casual approach” of government officials toward judicial mandates.

Justices Battu Devanand and Subhendu Samanta andhra pradesh high court Justices Battu Devanand and Subhendu Samanta heard the matter on March 17.

“Casual approach of government officials in complying with directions of the Constitution Bench is not only derogatory towards the Constitution of India, but also shameful to its official position and dignity,” the court stated on March 17.

‘Officials should be more careful’

  • The single judge recorded in his order that the contemnors, who are holding senior positions in government, should have complied with the order with promptitude and within the time stipulated for its compliance.
  • During the pendency of the contempt case, the contemnors rejected the representation of the petitioner via an order dated April 19, 2023.
  • There is a delay of four months in complying with the order.
  • Though the order was complied with, it was not in its true letter and spirit.
  • Being the senior officials of the government, they should be more careful in future in complying with the order of the court in its true letter and spirit.
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Background

  • The matter arose from a contempt plea of 2023, filed by the then Kurnool district collector P Koteswara Rao, and Nandyal revenue divisional officer A Srinivas.
  • The plea challenged a July 14, 2023, order by a single judge that found the officials in “wilful and deliberate disobedience” of a court order dated October 18, 2022.
  • The original dispute involved a plea filed by Kammara Upendrachari, a retired senior assistant, seeking the encashment of 300 days of earned leave and other pensionary benefits.
  • The court had directed the officials to pass appropriate orders on the petitioner’s representations within four weeks of receiving the order.

Delay, contempt proceedings

  • Evidence presented to the court showed that the officials received the order on November 9, 2022, setting a compliance deadline of December 8, 2022.
  • However, the representation was only formally rejected on April 19, 2023, more than four months after the stipulated deadline and only after the contempt case had been initiated.
  • The single judge, expressing dissatisfaction with this delay, had convicted the officials and ordered them to pay a fine of Rs 100 each, with a default sentence of one week of simple imprisonment.
Also Read | A single complaint not enough: Andhra Pradesh High Court issues crucial warning on assessing a judge’s integrity

Arguments on plea

  • Appearing for the petitioner, advocate P Subash submitted that there is no wilful lapse on behalf of the petitioners to comply with the order.
  • It is further contended that they have actually complied with the order passed by the single judge, but there is some unintentional delay.
  • He further argued that the petitioners, as a competent authority acted promptly by directing to submit the necessary service regularisation order, to comply with the order of the court.
  • He requested to consider the unconditional apology tendered by the petitioners and prayed to accept the apology by setting aside the order of punishment.

Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
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Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

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