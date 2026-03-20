‘Shameful to position, dignity’: Quashing contempt conviction, Andhra Pradesh High Court flays senior govt officials for laxity

Andhra Pradesh High Court news: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has set aside a contempt conviction previously issued against two senior administrative officials, including the Kurnool district collector and the Nandyal revenue divisional officer.
While accepting an unconditional apology from the petitioners, a division bench of Justices Battu Devanand and Subhendu Samanta issued a stern warning regarding the “casual approach” of government officials toward judicial mandates.
Justices Battu Devanand and Subhendu Samanta heard the matter on March 17.
“Casual approach of government officials in complying with directions of the Constitution Bench is not only derogatory towards the Constitution of India, but also shameful to its official position and dignity,” the court stated on March 17.
‘Officials should be more careful’
The single judge recorded in his order that the contemnors, who are holding senior positions in government, should have complied with the order with promptitude and within the time stipulated for its compliance.
During the pendency of the contempt case, the contemnors rejected the representation of the petitioner via an order dated April 19, 2023.
There is a delay of four months in complying with the order.
Though the order was complied with, it was not in its true letter and spirit.
Being the senior officials of the government, they should be more careful in future in complying with the order of the court in its true letter and spirit.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More