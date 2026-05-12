‘Must shock conscience for review’: Andhra Pradesh High Court refuses to save SBI employee fired over fraud

The Andhra Pradesh High Court had dismissed a plea filed by a former State Bank of India (SBI) customer relationship officer challenging his termination from service following allegations of financial embezzlement.

Justice Harinath N was dealing with a plea of a former employee who was terminated on the allegations of embezzling funds in connivance with an assistant manager of the branch.

“The legal position with respect to exercising the power of judicial review is settled. Unless and until any illegality or procedural irregularity which would shock the conscience of the court or tribunal, the discretion can be exercised,” the court said in its May 8 order.