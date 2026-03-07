Can a ship be ‘arrested’? Andhra Pradesh High Court says yes, orders Latvian vessel to be held

The petitioner firm allegedly entered into an agreement with the owners of MV Polar Star, docked at Visakhapatnam port, to provide comprehensive management services. (Image generated using AI)

Andhra Pradesh High Court news: In an exercise of its admiralty jurisdiction, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday ordered the ‘arrest’ of the bulk carrier ‘MV Polar Star’ anchored at Visakhapatnam port after a Latvian ship management company approached the court seeking recovery of USD 833,148 (over Rs 7.6 crore) in unpaid dues arising from a ship management contract.

Justice B S Bhanumathi, who was hearing a commercial admiralty suit filed by Dawson Ship Management Sia, passed the conditional arrest order on March 5, 2026, directing that the vessel remain detained until the owners deposit the claim amount or furnish adequate security before the court.