No zoom for marriage fixes: Andhra Pradesh High Court rejects US-based man’s plea for virtual reconciliation

The Andhra Pradesh High Court was dealing with a plea of US-bases man seeking virtual participation in matrimonial proceedings. (AI-generated Image)

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has dismissed a plea of a man, who was living in the USA, seeking permission to appear for reconciliation through virtual platforms such as Zoom, WhatsApp, or Skype in a matrimonial dispute case.

Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari was hearing a plea of a man living in Texas, USA, challenging the trial court dismissal of his application based on the Rules for Video Conferencing for Courts, 2023.

“Video conferencing is permissible in matrimonial proceedings, whether before the family court or the civil court, after reconciliation fails,” the court said in its April 30 order.

The court clarified that video conferencing is permissible in metropolitan proceedings, whether before a family court or a civil court, only after reconciliation efforts have officially failed.