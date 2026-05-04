Principles of natural justice: Andhra Pradesh High Court stops demolition of shops standing since 1967

The Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the municipal authorities to issue proper notice to the petitioner, conduct a fair hearing. (Image generated using AI)

Andhra Pradesh High Court news: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has held that municipal authorities cannot demolish long-standing structures without following due process and principles of natural justice and directed authorities to issue notice and provide a fair hearing before taking any coercive action, even in cases involving alleged encroachments.

Justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad was hearing a writ petition filed by K Sreenivasulu, who challenged the proposed demolition of his shops by the Kadapa Municipal Corporation for road widening without initiating acquisition proceedings or paying compensation.

“Exclusion of the principles of natural justice shall be by way of exception and not as a general rule,” the court said, underscoring that even statutory powers permitting removal without notice must be exercised sparingly and reasonably.