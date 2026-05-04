Principles of natural justice: Andhra Pradesh High Court stops demolition of shops standing since 1967

Andhra Pradesh High Court news: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has held that municipal authorities cannot demolish long-standing structures without following due process and principles of natural justice and directed authorities to issue notice and provide a fair hearing before taking any coercive action, even in cases involving alleged encroachments.
Justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad was hearing a writ petition filed by K Sreenivasulu, who challenged the proposed demolition of his shops by the Kadapa Municipal Corporation for road widening without initiating acquisition proceedings or paying compensation.
“Exclusion of the principles of natural justice shall be by way of exception and not as a general rule,” the court said, underscoring that even statutory powers permitting removal without notice must be exercised sparingly and reasonably.
Justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad of the Andhra Pradesh High Court said that exclusion of the ‘principles of natural justice’ shall be by way of exception. (Image enhanced using AI)
No one has the right to encroach on public property and claim the procedure of opportunity of hearing, which would be a tedious and time-consuming process, leading to putting a premium on high-handed and unauthorised acts of encroachment and unlawful squatting.
If the illegal settlements or encroachments are allowed to remain untouched for a long time for the reasons best known to the authorities, a modicum of reasonable notice for removal, say two weeks or 10 days, should be given to the encroachers by way of personal service or substituted service by fixing the notice on the property, etc.
Despite receipt of notice, if the encroacher does not vacate and puts up resistance, necessarily appropriate and reasonable force can be used to have the encroachment removed.
Background
The petitioner, a 56-year-old resident of Kadapa, claimed ownership of two shops built on land purchased by his father through a registered sale deed in 1967.
According to him, the structures had existed for decades, with municipal recognition through door numbers, electricity connections, and payment of property taxes.
The Kadapa Municipal Corporation defended its action by invoking Section 405 of the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Corporations Act, 1955, arguing that it had the authority to remove encroachments without prior notice if they obstruct public roads.
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The corporation claimed that the petitioner’s structures fell within the proposed road widening plan and constituted unauthorised encroachments.
It further contended that oral instructions had already been issued to the petitioner to remove the structures voluntarily.
“It would be incumbent upon the Respondent Authorities not only to issue notice but also to provide a reasonable hearing before passing a speaking order,” the Andhra Pradesh High Court held on April 9.
Final directions
Allowing the writ petition, the Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the municipal authorities to issue proper notice to the petitioner, conduct a fair hearing, pass a reasoned order in accordance with law, and communicate the decision promptly.
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The court clarified that it had not expressed any opinion on the merits of the ownership claim and left it open to the authorities to proceed in accordance with the law after following due process.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
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